Paris Jackson wows with glitzy gown and bombshell hair on red carpet

Paris Jackson continues to take Cannes Film Festival by a sartorial storm as she graced the red carpet in yet another scene-stealing look.

The 27-year-old rocked up to the Honey Don't! premiere in a brown gown that featured a strapless design and sculpted bodice. The garment was adorned with intricate sequins and boasted a daring thigh-high slit. The glittery look was completed with matching evening gloves and a pair of pointed-toe brown heels.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson wowed in a glittery brown gown

For jewelry, Paris accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and a stack of silver rings. The singer's luscious blonde locks were styled into a voluminous blowout while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a bronze smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy nude lip.

Earlier this week, Paris stepped out in a beige floor-length gown crafted from sheer fabric. The dress boasted a structured shoulder design with a sharp hem, while the bodice was embellished with intricate silver sparkles. The sheer draped sleeves added a touch of drama to the garment, and Paris' glossy locks were swept into an elegant updo to allow her dress to garner all the attention. The star's makeup was left natural and radiant, and the look was accessorized with a pair of open-toe pumps.

© Getty Images Paris on the amfAR red carpet in Cannes

Personal style

Paris has previously opened up about her fashion and beauty philosophy. During an interview with Vogue back in 2022, the model revealed how she has always been drawn to a darker, grungier aesthetic. "I wasn’t allowed to wear make-up growing up. I was homeschooled for a long time," she shared.

"So then, when I started going to regular school, I would borrow my friends’ make-up, and then take it off before I went home. I probably cared more about what my brothers were doing, though. So like, Hot Wheels, or Lego, that was kind of the go-to."

© Getty Images Paris in a pair of stylish bloomers

She continued: "I’ve always been drawn to a dark, grunge look, even from a young age.

"I always had this image in my head, probably [from] when I was seven years old, I remember going to the Middle East and being like, 'When I get older, I’m gonna have black hair with red streaks.'"

© Corbis via Getty Images Paris opened up about her beauty philosophy

Paris admitted that she "was raised with the idea that beauty comes from the inside". "You can find the most attractive-looking person, but if they have an ugly heart, they’re ugly," she said.

She continued: "Because I started working on myself, I started practising affirmations and developing a strong spiritual life. And that is what led to loving myself and feeling beautiful. I started working on the inside first. I think if I worked on the outside, I would just stay on the outside."