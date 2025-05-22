Paris Jackson steals the show in daring thigh-split gown

Paris Jackson continued to prove her style icon status in her latest appearance at the amfAR Cannes Gala on Thursday night, as she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Heidi Klum, Lauren Sánchez and Taraji P. Henson.

The 26-year-old stepped out in a stunning beige floor-length gown with a daring thigh split that revealed her toned leg. The dress featured sheer flowing fabric and a bold structured shoulder design that flared outwards, creating a futuristic effect.

The sheer, draped sleeves added a touch of romanticism to the look, along with the high neckline and her tousled blonde updo that left tendrils framing her face.

She wore strappy heels to complete the look, and her tattoo collection was on full display for the glamorous gala. The event raises funds for AIDS and HIV research and attracts an array of A-list celebrities each year.

© Getty Images Paris wowed on the amfAR red carpet in Cannes

Paris' stunning appearance comes just months after she revealed her sobriety status, shocking fans with candid insight into her history of substance abuse.

"Today marks five years clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol, to say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface," she wrote on Instagram in January, after sharing that she had struggled with an addiction to alcohol and heroin as a young woman.

"Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust," she continued.

© amfAR via Getty Images The 26-year-old revealed she had struggled with addiction

"I feel the sun on my skin and it's warm. I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

She added: "For those that helped me on this journey, if only just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and I owe you my life, thank you. Five years, Thank God."

© Getty Images Paris has been sober for more than five years

Her aunt, La Toya Jackson, showed support for Paris in the comments, writing: "Congratulations, Paris. I'm so, so proud of you and your growth, strength and accomplishments."

She praised her niece's determination, adding that she was doing an incredible service in "helping others that are going through this."

© Instagram The duo announced their engagement in December 2024

Paris thankfully has a strong support system, which includes her fiancé Justin Long.

Her producer and bandmate proposed in December 2024 after three years of dating, and Paris announced the news with a touching birthday tribute to her beau.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," she wrote alongside a slew of sweet snaps of the duo. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."

To learn more about Paris' inspiring journey, watch below...