Paris Jackson rocks semi-sheer top and figure-hugging jeans during date with fiancé Justin Long

Over the weekend, Paris Jackson served up the ultimate street style inspo as she enjoyed a romantic stroll in Calabasas, California.

The 27-year-old oozed summer chic as she opted for a braless look that featured a simple white tank top and a pair of flared ripped jeans. The dark wash pants channeled '90s minimalism, echoing the effortless style of a classic off-duty model.

© BACKGRID Paris Jackson enjoyed a date with her fiancé Justin Long

The stylish look was accessorized with a straw cowboy hat, an ivory-hued leather shoulder bag, and matching open-toe sandals. Paris sported a stack of bracelets and layered a few gold necklaces round her neck for a touch of glitz. The singer's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, Paris' fiancé Justin Long looked equally casual in a laid-back black tank top and a pair of navy shorts. The look was completed with a pair of suede camel boat shoes and sleek aviator sunglasses.

© BACKGRID Paris sported a sheer vest and flared jeans

The musician's appearance in Los Angeles comes after she graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival last month. Paris looked sensational in a brown gown that featured a strapless design and sculpted bodice. The garment was adorned with intricate sequins and boasted a daring thigh-high slit. The glittery look was completed with matching evening gloves and a pair of pointed-toe brown heels.

The dazzling looks didn't stop there – Paris also rocked a beige floor-length gown crafted from sheer fabric in the South of France. The dress boasted a structured shoulder design with a sharp hem, a bodice embellished with intricate silver sparkle, and sheer draped sleeves.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson wowed in a glittery brown gown

Paris' engagement

The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson announced her engagement to the music producer in December 2024. The couple have been together since 2022 and often keep details about their relationship private.

© Getty Images Paris teased bridal glam

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with," she wrote in the caption. "thank you for letting me be yours. i love you," penned the singer in an Instagram post sharing the news.

Justin graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration from Grace College & Seminary in Indiana. In 2013, he began working for Barefoot Recording in Los Angeles and collaborated with major labels including Warner Brothers, Capitol, Island, Hollywood and Glassnote.