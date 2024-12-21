Prince Jackson opens up about connection to Paris and Bigi following engagement news

Prince Jackson is trying to honor his father Michael Jackson's philanthropic legacy, as he joined Heal Los Angeles for its Annual Christmas Toy Shopping Spree. But as the eldest son of the Prince of Pop opened up about his father's legacy, he gave the world an update on his connection with Paris and Bigi (also known as Blanket).

© Getty Images Prince Jackson is close with his siblings

"My siblings and I, we each kind of got a piece of him in different ways," Prince told Associated Press on December 19. "For me, it's that philanthropic kind of giving back, and that's where I'm really passionate about. I just hope the work that we do makes him proud."

© Dave Benett (L to R) Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical"

He continued: "I come from a very rich family history, and those are some big shoes to fill. I don't know if I ever could, but I wear it like a badge of honor."

Prince co-founded Heal in 2016 with a mission to end homelessness, child abuse, and hunger in Los Angeles, inspired by his father's own charity work. No doubt, his siblings are incredibly proud of him for his philanthropic efforts.

He previously said of their bond in 2021: "We're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way.

© Getty Images Blanket Jackson, Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson in 2012

"Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment."

The 27-year-old in turn must be super proud of Paris, as his younger sister recently announced her engagement on social media. Paris will be getting married to her bandmate Justin Long, after sharing a number of romantic photos of their proposal.

Paris and Justin Long

The photo carousel on Instagram of the couple's moments together included the moment he popped the question, as he bent down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

© @parisjackson Instagram Justin proposed to Paris

She wished her loved one a happy birthday, gushing: "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you."

© @parisjackson Instagram Paris shared a close up of the ring

Paris shared no further details about their engagement, besides a close-up shot of the giant diamond ring on her finger.