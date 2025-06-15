David Beckham’s heartbreaking Father’s Day message to Brooklyn: 'Love you'

David Beckham, 50, marked Father’s Day with a public message to his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing reports of a rift within the family.

The former footballer shared a heartfelt tribute to all four of his children on Instagram, but also posted a separate message to Brooklyn.

He uploaded a throwback photo of the pair to his Instagram Story, captioning it: "Love you @brooklynbeckham" with a white heart emoji.

The short message came after weeks of speculation surrounding the family’s relationship with Brooklyn.

Brooklyn’s silence continues

© Instagram David's message to Brooklyn

Brooklyn, 26, has remained quiet on social media and has not posted a tribute to David for Father’s Day.

The message from David follows reports that the aspiring chef did not attend his father’s 50th birthday celebrations in May.

The event was attended by David’s wife Victoria, 51, and their three younger children: Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Brooklyn was also notably absent from public posts congratulating David on receiving his knighthood, which was announced over the weekend.

David opens up in personal message

© Getty Images King Charles shakes hands with David Beckham next to Penny Lancaster and Meryl Streep

In a separate Instagram post, David reflected on the importance of being a father.

He wrote: "My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of you all and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what..."

He went on to thank Victoria for her role in raising their children, adding: "Mummy, thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day. I love you kiddies more than you could imagine."

The post included photos of David with all four of his children, though some of the images dated back several years.

Victoria Beckham shows support

© Instagram Victoria celebrated David's knighthood in a beautiful way

Victoria also shared her own tribute to David on Instagram, posting a video of him singing Sherry by The Four Seasons with Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper.

She captioned the clip: "Happy Father's Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so, so much."

Victoria tagged all four of her children in the post, including Brooklyn.

She later followed up with a carousel of throwback images featuring David and the children at various family events.

Brooklyn did not appear in some of the more recent pictures.

A difficult few months

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham is proud of her husband

Reports of tension between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham family have continued to circulate in recent months.

The family have not confirmed any falling out, but fans have noted Brooklyn’s absence from major family occasions.

Brooklyn currently lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, whom he married in 2022.

He shared a tribute to Nicola last month with the caption: "I choose you", sparking further speculation about distance from his family.

The message behind the posts

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham is currently not speaking to his parents, David and Victoria Beckham

While David and Victoria did not directly address the reports, both of their posts appear to serve as messages of love and inclusion.

David’s "Love you" note was widely seen as an attempt to reach out to his eldest son.

Victoria tagging Brooklyn and including past memories suggested an effort to keep him involved publicly.

Neither David nor Brooklyn have commented further on the current state of their relationship.

Father’s Day may not have ended with a response from Brooklyn, but David's message was clear.

He remains a devoted dad to all of his children, and is still holding the door open.