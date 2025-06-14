David Beckham declares 'love' for son Brooklyn despite ongoing feud

Sir David Beckham was over the moon to receive his knighthood and while many members of the family rushed to share their congratulations, there was one notable absence: eldest son Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old has been feuding with his wider family, but despite the ongoing animosity, David included his eldest in a sweet post. In response to his wife, Victoria Beckham's post celebrating the family's joy, David made sure to thank all of them.

Replying to his wife, the footballer commented: "I love you all [heart emoji] @victoriabeckham, @brooklynpeltzbeckham, @cruzbeckham, #HarperSeven."

© Instagram David declared his love for his estranged son

At the time of writing, Brooklyn has not sent a public message to his father.

Ongoing feud

As mentioned, Sir David's honour comes amid the ongoing feud which involves Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The aspiring businessman opted to skip several major family events this year with no explanation. The pair also chose to go to the Coachella music festival instead of Victoria's 51st birthday party, and did not wish either of his parents a happy birthday on social media in a break from tradition.

Brooklyn and Nicola are now estranged from the Beckham's

According to insiders, Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire's daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source close to the family told HELLO!.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images A source spoke to HELLO! about the fallout

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

Brooklyn has firmly chosen his wife's side in the ongoing family dispute. Taking to Instagram towards the end of May, the star shared a video of himself and Nicola riding a motorbike down a road lined with palm trees.

© Instagram Brooklyn has taken Nicola's side in the ongoing feud

In what appeared to be a subtle dig at his parents, Brooklyn penned: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby."

The star has also chosen to cover up his 'Mama's Boy' tattoo with one that echoed Nicola's bridal bouquet.