Victoria Beckham celebrates 'knight' David Beckham with rare PDA – see sweet photo

Victoria Beckham, or Lady Beckham as we should now say, was incredibly proud of her husband, David Beckham, as the football star received a knighthood in the King's Birthday Honours.

Taking to social media after the news emerged, Victoria shared a photo of herself kissing her husband of 27 years on the side of his face. Although the fashion mogul is happily married to Sir David, the star often refrains from public displays of affection, but she disregarded this for the monumentous occasion. In a caption, she gushed: "You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it's official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn't be prouder of you.

"Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you've touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I'm so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx."

© Instagram Victoria celebrated David's knighthood in a beautiful way

Fans were quick to offer their congratulations, as one enthused: "Bravo! Congratulations, Sir David has a great ring to it," and a second added: "Congratulations Sir David and Lady Beckham," and a third posted: "Beautiful message / well deserved!"

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham is proud of her husband

Her post follows husband David's emotional comments on the honour, with the sports icon saying: "Growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British, I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true. Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation."

© Getty Images David Beckham was elated by his knighthood

"I'm so lucky to be able to do the work that I do and I'm grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I'm immensely proud and it's such an emotional moment for me to share with my family."

As we celebrate David's knightood, revisit the football and charity work that earned him the honour...

David Beckham's football career

Set on becoming a professional footballer since childhood, David joined Manchester United as a trainee in his teens, forming part of the class of 1992 that won the FA Youth Cup, along with Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville.

The sports star made his Premier League debut for United in 1995 and was part of the team that earned a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999 when they beat Bayern Munich with two late goals.

© Getty Images David's footbal career went towards earning his knighthood

In total, he scored 85 goals and collected honours including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups as a footballer, before retiring from the sport in 2013, after stints with LA Galaxy and Real Madrid, among others.

David Beckham's charity work

Alongside his football career, Sir David - as he is now known - has supported a number of charity causes and launched a fundraising appeal for Unicef in April ahead of his 50th birthday.

He has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005 and is a founding member of the charity Malaria No More UK’s leadership council.

© Getty Images King Charles and David Beckham work together on charity initiatives

Last year, the former sports star, who has described himself as a "huge Royalist", was named an ambassador for the King's Foundation, an educational charity established by the King in 1990.

In February, Sir David appeared in a video helping to launch the hunt for "35 under 35", a network of influencers who can fly the flag for the charity which reflects the King's vision, further cementing his charity work with the royal family.