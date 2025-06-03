Inside the 800-year-old lavish Italian villa where 'Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos will tie the knot'

Lauren Sanchez and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos will tie the knot in three weeks, two years after Jeff popped the question.
Their wedding is sure to be the A-list wedding of the year, with guests including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry, and now it has been reported that their nuptials will take place in one of the most stunning venues in Venice, Italy.
Lauren will reportedly walk down the aisle at the 800-year-old Scuola vecchia della Misericordia ("Old School of Mercy"), a former charity building in the north of the city.
You may also like
Built in 1310, the building represented one of the "Seven Scuole Grandi," or seven grand confraternities, charitable and religious organizations institutions at the time whose members were high society dignitaries.
Its walls are decorated by the city’s greatest Renaissance artists and the Scuola vecchia della Misericordia in particular played a key role in the history and development of music.
The building is now used for exhibitions and events, and can host up to 1000 people.
The ceremony, however, comes at a time when the famed Italian city is struggling with significant pollution issues, with a rising sea level placing the city at risk of flooding.
Overtourism, cruise ships, and the smaller commuter boats have also been contributing to issues that are threatening the lagoon ecosystem and Venice's unique infrastructure.
Venice is famously known as a "floating city" because it is built on a series of islands.
The foundation of the city is a series of wooden piles driven into the soft mud and clay at the bottom of the lagoon, and although they have been constructed with water-resistant materials it is feared the city is sinking; it has subsided by about 10 inches in the past 100 years.
The Mayor of Venice has promised that the extravagant event which will take pace across the weekend will have "no abnormal disruption to anyone".
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has also denied reports that Lauren and Jeff booked out all the city's water taxis to accommodate their large guestlist for the event.
You may also like
As well as Kim, Kris and Katy, it is thought that President Donald Trump's children Ivanka and Don Jr are set to attend with their partners, Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner and Don's new girlfriend Bettina Anderson.
"The organization has categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis, and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone," he said.
"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," he added. "Only two hundred guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents, and visitors."
Lauren's older brother, Paul Sánchez, previously revealed that he is expecting the wedding to be the same level of Princess Diana and the then-Prince Charles' wedding in 1981.
"Just huge and fun, and just a blast. We don't have any details yet, like exactly where it's going to be or anything like that," he said.
"I'm thrilled beyond belief," he continued. "It's gonna be an amazing event. It's gonna be star-studded and fun."