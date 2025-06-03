Inside the 800-year-old lavish Italian villa where 'Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos will tie the knot'

Their wedding is sure to be the A-list wedding of the year, with guests including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry, and now it has been reported that their nuptials will take place in one of the most stunning venues in Venice, Italy.

Lauren will reportedly walk down the aisle at the 800-year-old Scuola vecchia della Misericordia ("Old School of Mercy"), a former charity building in the north of the city.