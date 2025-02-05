Ariana Grande's super-private life 'meandering' around London following split

Ariana Grande has been vocal about how life-changing filming Wicked was for her, with the role of Glinda a childhood dream for the star.

Though she made friends for life during shooting the movie, it was also a difficult time for Ariana, whose marriage to Dalton Gomez broke down halfway through.

As she navigated the split, which became public knowledge in 2023, the 'Positions' singer was based in London, where much of Wicked was shot.

Ariana kept her life quiet in London

Of her time spent in the English capital, Ariana told the BBC: "[The UK] is my favorite, I miss it here so much. I loved it here so much. I loved living here."

Giving fans an insight into how she spent her time during her London life, Ariana revealed she was based in London's desirable Hampstead Heath in North London – also where Taylor Swift lived when she was based in the city.

"I was in Hampstead when I was here, and I loved my walks on the Heath," Ariana shared of her lowkey London life.

"I loved meandering around and visiting different shops and places and pubs." Of how her life expanded during her time in the city, the actress revealed: "I didn't know what a Sunday roast was, but I know that that's a thing now. I didn't know what that was and now I do and I'm changed for the better."

Ariana Grande loved her life in London

Of her perception of the capital, Ariana added: "It's so delightful and fun, and there are so many dogs and Vizslas in the heath."

Sharing her love of the giant dog breed, Ariana continued: "There were so many Vizslas in Hampstead Heath. I loved seeing them."

A low profile

Ariana spoke in the past about how she could navigate London unnoticed, so she was able to go out and about without being bothered, but she did take her privacy seriously, reportedly renting a secluded mansion during her stay, with The Sun reporting her rented home was like a fortress.

The star has since called London her "second home", though she is mainly based between Los Angeles and New York, where her partner and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater lives.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande spend time together in New York

Ethan, who appears on Broadway in the city, has a child who lives in New York, so it's likely he will be based there going forward, with him and Ariana reportedly sharing a home there as well as retaining their individual properties.

With the second Wicked instalment, Wicked: For Good, due out in the spring, the couple is sure to be travelling the world on another press tour, so will be living from suitcases for the foreseeable future.