Tamron Hall shares unfiltered swimming pool video as she announces new chapter

Tamron Hall has shared a message from the heart in a new unfiltered video on social media - and fans have had a lot to say!

The Tamron Hall Show star took to Instagram on Monday to post footage of herself standing on the balcony of what appeared to be her vacation home, with a stunning swimming pool in the backdrop.

Dressed in a bright red kaftan, Tamron opened up to her followers about the importance of remaining positive, even when things don't seem like they will work out, before going on to announce an exciting new chapter, which can be watched below.

She said: "I planned this video and full disclosure, I thought it was going to be a beautiful sunny backdrop, and that it would just be glowing, but I came outside to clouds and a little chill in the air and I thought to myself that it's a sign. That is exactly the point that I am about to share with you."

She continued: "You don't need to worry about what tomorrow's going to bring, it will be all over in the morning. Sometimes I think we forget that those days don't last forever and our next chapters are beautiful chapters.

"I'm preparing for something that I've been laboring over and I want to share it with you, Tamron Hall the Next Chapter."

She shared a link in her Instagram bio to a new website called Tamron Hall Bet on Yourself, and while there isn't a lot of information yet, it appears to be an empowering lifestyle website.

The current info on it reads: "Find the flame inside of you. We have built a movement with the TamFam. The next chapter is fast approaching."

Fans were delighted to hear about the new initiative, with one writing: "This is so exciting!" while another wrote: "I simply adore you!" A third added: "Congrats on your next chapter!"

It's been a big year for Tamron, who released her debut children's book in honor of her son Moses earlier in 2025. The book, Harlem Honey, The Adventures of a Curious Kid, even got recognized this month with a special accolade from Amazon's editors.

Sharing the news on social media, Tamron wrote: "What a sweet honor! Harlem Honey is the perfect graduation gift for summer read with the kids and Amazon agrees! Get your copy now."

Appearing on The Deja Vu Show on March 25, Tamron explained that the book - which focuses on a shy young boy - had been written after she noticed how shy her own son was in social situations outside of the home, due to spending his early years inside during the pandemic.

Tamron and her husband Steven Greener are raising Moses in Harlem, Manhattan, and the proud mom occasionally shares updates on her son on social media and her chat show.