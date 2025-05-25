Kelly Clarkson displays tiny waist in skinny jeans as she wraps up talk show ahead of break

Kelly Clarkson stepped out on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show looking fantastic in a pair of skinny jeans and a Fleetwood Mac T-shirt.

The award-winning host tucked the oversized tee into her jeans, highlighting her slim waistline in the process. The star has been on a well-documented health and fitness regime over the past few years and is feeling more happy and confident than ever.

What's more, she's been wearing jeans over the past few months more and more - a wardrobe staple she was previously wary of.

© Instagram Kelly Clarkson looked incredible in a pair of statement jeans - a staple she used to avoid wearing

Back in 2023, the star made the confession during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbarah Pierce Bush, who were on the show.

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the Fourth Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly has been wearing jeans more and more over the past year

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!" She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!"

Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…"

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly relocated to NYC with her young family in 2023

"Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?" Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?" "Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

It's an exciting time for Kelly in both her professional and personal life. On Friday, she had more than one reason to smile about as she was preparing to take a short break ahead of the long weekend for Memorial Day.

© Getty Images Kelly in her NYC studios

The American Idol alum will no doubt have some special plans with her two young children, River and Remi, during her time off work. Kelly shares her children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and relocated her family to New York City in 2023 after wanting a change of scenery following her divorce.

It's not known whether Kelly will stay in NYC for the foreseeable future as rumors have been circulating that she is planning on leaving her talk show once her current contract comes to an end in 2026.

Whatever she decides, she will have NBC's backing, who did everything in their power to help her relocate.

© NBC Kelly is grateful to NBC for supporting her move

Kelly gave the network a shoutout at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards while on stage. She said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."