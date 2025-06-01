Exclusive: Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount reacts to Lucas Bravo's scathing comments about Netflix show

Being a leading man on Emily in Paris gives just about as much certainty as the love interests themselves feel in the show. Which one will she end up with? The cast doesn't know either.

But according to Lucien Laviscount, who plays British businessman Alfie, the uncertainty of his character's arc is all part of the fun of the role.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lucien plays one of the leading men in the series

Is Alfie coming back in the fifth season for love or work? Lucien exclusively told HELLO! the answer lies somewhere between. "I think it's always a little bit of both, right? That's what Emily in Paris gives. It explores both at the same time, with the Emily in Paris universe being as crazy and weird and wonderful and turning left and turning right at the same time."

Lucien, who was talking to HELLO! as part of his new Schweppes campaign, added: "It's going to be a fun season. I think everything gets flipped on its head."

Lucien has recently been announced as a brand ambassador for Schweppes

Inside the Lucas Bravo controversy

Lucien is full of praise about the show, which ranked first on the Netflix Global Top 10 when it premiered in August last year, raking in an impressive 19.9 million views in its first four days.

The same may not be said for Lucien's co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays chef Gabriel, Emily's main love interest in the series. Late last year, he told IndieWire that he was not happy with the direction his character was taking.

© Alamy Stock Photo Lucas plays a chef in the series

"The 'sexy chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I've never been so far away from him.

"In Season 1, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole," he told the publication.

© Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Lucas plays Emily's main love interest

Lucien's reaction to his character's arc

Part of Lucas's frustration was the lack of control he had over his character, but for Lucien, that's part of the fun of being on a TV show.

"I can't really speak on Lucas's feelings, but for me, it's part of being on a TV show. We're not in control of what the storylines come out as. It's in the writers' and the creator's hands, and they've got it down on Emily in Paris," Lucien said.

"It's so much fun, and we don't know what's coming next. And that's what I enjoy about the show as well. I think it's just an incredible job, I'm gassed. I think the guys are great, the writers are great."

Does he see Alfie and Emily as endgame?

You might think that, having skin in the game, Lucien is rooting for his character to be the end pairing for Lily Collins's character Emily, but he was clear it hadn't crossed his mind.

© Netflix Lucien enjoys not knowing what will happen to his character

"I've never really thought about it. And you know what? I don't have to have that because it's all in their hands. I think that's the best thing about Emily in Paris. In my eyes, you really get to see these characters evolving and going through situationships, relationships. We've got 30-minute episodes, so it's so much intensified, it burns a lot hotter than it would in reality.

"But I think that's what makes the show so fun. So wherever they end up, it's going to be fun. I don't know the end of the show," he revealed.

© Alamy Stock Photo Emily has three prospective love interests

His predictions for the show

While Lucien might not know where his character ends up, he did share that he'd love to visit the characters way down the line to see where they've ended up. Hands up if that's a spin-off you'd be invested in!

"I'd love to see what happens in ten years. I'd like to see where these characters are in 10, 15, years. They've probably all murdered each other at that point," he joked.

© Alamy Stock Photo There are plenty of tense moments in the show

Lucien's approach to fame

The new season comes as Lucien's star continues to rise in response to the immense popularity of Emily in Paris. He was recently announced as the new ambassador for Schweppes, which Lucien describes as "amazing" and a "privilege".

"Schweppes has been going for so long, at the forefront of everything for over 200 years so to be named ambassador was an honour, it was a privilege, and it just felt right as well. Growing up in my house and visiting my grandparents, Schweppes was always in the fridge or always in the cupboards. So it was amazing to be a part of this journey. I'm still a little bit taken by it, but it's cool. I'm enjoying it," he told HELLO!.

Lucien hopes his partnership with Schweppes will encourage people to get out and about this summer

While he admitted it's taken some time to get his head around, he is definitely taking fame in his stride.

"I think being a part of a show like this, it is more than just me. I'm not Emily in Emily in Paris for one, which is a good thing for me because I can slip through the cracks a little bit more than Lily. But I think it's just a testament to the writing, to the producers, cast, to the whole crew and the whole team.

"I think that's how I see how people celebrate the show, if that makes sense. I feel like I'm carrying that when someone comes up to me, and wants a little selfie, it's part of what we've all been working on for the four or five months. It's nice for people to watch what you do."

Lucien Laviscount is an ambassador for Schweppes