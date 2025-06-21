Sophie Winkleman makes moving visit to hospital supported by the Princess of Wales - photos

Actress Sophie Winkleman – also known as Lady Frederick Windsor - had a cuddle with a baby boy whose life has been changed by new technology bought by a medical charity she supports.

Mother-of-two Sophie looked smitten when she met 13-month-old Bertie Melly at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, which has the Princess of Wales as its Royal Patron.

Bertie was born prematurely at 24 weeks, weighing just 745g, and has remained in hospital ever since, fed through an intravenous line after having five abdominal surgeries.

Now, thanks to a “game changing” ultrasounds vein finder, donated by The Children’s Surgery Foundation, Bertie and other children on the hosptital’s paediatric surgical ward can have cannulas inserted into their veins more easily and with less discomfort.

Sanditon and Wonka star Sophie, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor and is Royal Patron of the charity, explained: “Very sick children often have to have cannulas put in place for blood tests, fluids and medication during their treatment, and this can be traumatising. Children have tiny veins so inserting tubes or taking blood can be very tricky and time-consuming. The ultrasound vein finders locate the vein instantly, which makes inserting cannulas much less scary for small children and less distressing for their parents.

“I wish more than anything that every paediatric surgical ward in the country had several of these, but they are very expensive, and each one has to be painstakingly fundraised for. I am pleading with as many people as possible to donate to The Children’s Surgery Foundation Beam campaign, which aims to provide one ultrasound vein finder for each of the 26 units across the country.”

The vein finders each cost between £5,000 and £40,000 and a further £800,000 is needed to fund a nationwide training, education and research programme. So far, the Foundation has only been able to donate to three paediatric surgical wards and is aiming to raise £1 million.

Sophie said: “Being seriously ill is terrifying for both the patient and the parent. The Children’s Surgery Foundation provides the most effective solutions to make the process of dealing with pain, worry and uncertainty as reassuring and painless as possible. I'm so very proud to help them as much as I possibly can.”

For more information about the fundraiser go to childrenssurgeryfoundation.org