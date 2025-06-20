Sophie Winkleman and husband Lord Frederick Windsor make surprise appearance at Royal Ascot – photos

It was a day at the races for Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman on Friday as they joined other members of the royal family at Royal Ascot.

The former Peep Show actress looked divine at the racing event wearing a royal-blue dress with white detailing. Her husband looked very dapper in his black suit and top hat and proved he was ever the gentleman as he held his wife's tan clutch bag as she adjusted her fascinator, which matched her striking garment.

The pair didn't appear to be with other members of the royal family, but they were seen deep in conversation with one another.

Royal relations

The couple are related to the royals due to Lord Frederick's lineage, with the 46-year-old being the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Frederick's father is the cousin of the late Queen.

Frederick and Sophie first met back in 2009 when he recognised her from her role as Big Suze in the hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show. After a whirlwind romance, the pair tied the knot in 2009 at Hampton Court Palace with around 400 guests in attendance, including Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

They went on to welcome two daughters together: Maud, 11, and eight-year-old Isabella.

Of her royal relatives, Sophie previously told HELLO!: "The central royal family works very hard. It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."

Recent appearance

While the royal couple don't make many frequent appearances, they joined their royal relatives in a low-key manner at last week's Trooping the Colour.

© Instagram The royal couple stayed out of the spotlight at this year's Trooping

Dressed to impress, Sophie looked picture-perfect in the label's long-sleeved belted midi dress in a rich magenta hue. She paired her £795 frock with a white metallic 'Midi Mayfair' bag from Aspinal of London, and a whimsical floral hat in shades of pastel pink and mauve.

