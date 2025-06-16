Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Trooping the Colour attended by surprising royal family member
members of royal family standing on buckingham palace balcony © Getty Images

The surprising royal family member at Trooping the Colour

Senior members of the royal family gathered on Saturday to mark the King's annual birthday parade

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Former Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor were among guests at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

While the pair didn't appear in any official photographs, they did pose for a snapshot that was later shared to Beulah London's Instagram account - a fashion label beloved by the royals, including Princess Beatrice, the Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Dressed to impress, Sophie, 44, looked picture-perfect in the label's long-sleeved belted midi dress in a rich magenta hue. She paired her £795 frock with a white metallic 'Midi Mayfair' bag from Aspinal of London, and a whimsical floral hat in shades of pastel pink and mauve.

couple posing in smart room with large painting in the background © Instagram
Sophie looked sublime in a magenta dress and a floral hat

Ramping up the glamour, Sophie wore her chestnut locks down loose and highlighted her features with a creamy pink lip and a dusting of radiant highlighter.

Meanwhile, Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looked dapper in a black tailcoat jacket, a grey suit, and a blue polka dot tie.

Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor attended Trooping the Colour

A caption alongside the snapshot read: "Lady Sophie Windsor in our Ahana at Trooping the Colour".

Royal ties

Prince Michael of Kent is the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin. He is married to Baroness Marie-Christine von Reitbnitz, with whom he shares two children – Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Prince And Princess Michael Of Kent With Their Children Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lord Frederick Windsor At Trooping The Colour© Getty Images
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent with their children Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

Lord Frederick crossed paths with actress Sophie Winkleman when he recognised her from her role as Big Suze in hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.

After a whirlwind romance, the pair tied the knot in 2009 at Hampton Court Palace with around 400 guests in attendance, including Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Sophie Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor attend day four of Royal Ascot 2024 a© Getty Images
Sophie Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor share two daughters together

They went on to welcome two daughters together: Maud, 11, and eight-year-old Isabella.

Of her royal relatives, Sophie previously told us: "The central royal family works very hard. It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."

Trooping the Colour 2025

The monarch's annual birthday parade was a family affair, with key members of the royal family out in full force. Joining King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony were Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate and their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The royals during Trooping The Colour 2025 © Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte twinned in aquamarine

Since 2022, only working members of the royal family have graced the Buckingham Palace balcony. In previous years, however, the likes of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips have all appeared alongside the monarch.

