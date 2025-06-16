The surprising royal family member at Trooping the Colour

Former Peep Show actress Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor were among guests at Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

While the pair didn't appear in any official photographs, they did pose for a snapshot that was later shared to Beulah London's Instagram account - a fashion label beloved by the royals, including Princess Beatrice, the Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark.

Dressed to impress, Sophie, 44, looked picture-perfect in the label's long-sleeved belted midi dress in a rich magenta hue. She paired her £795 frock with a white metallic 'Midi Mayfair' bag from Aspinal of London, and a whimsical floral hat in shades of pastel pink and mauve.

© Instagram Sophie looked sublime in a magenta dress and a floral hat

Ramping up the glamour, Sophie wore her chestnut locks down loose and highlighted her features with a creamy pink lip and a dusting of radiant highlighter.

Meanwhile, Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, looked dapper in a black tailcoat jacket, a grey suit, and a blue polka dot tie.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor attended Trooping the Colour

A caption alongside the snapshot read: "Lady Sophie Windsor in our Ahana at Trooping the Colour".

Royal ties

Prince Michael of Kent is the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin. He is married to Baroness Marie-Christine von Reitbnitz, with whom he shares two children – Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston.

© Getty Images Prince and Princess Michael of Kent with their children Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

Lord Frederick crossed paths with actress Sophie Winkleman when he recognised her from her role as Big Suze in hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.

After a whirlwind romance, the pair tied the knot in 2009 at Hampton Court Palace with around 400 guests in attendance, including Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

© Getty Images Sophie Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor share two daughters together

They went on to welcome two daughters together: Maud, 11, and eight-year-old Isabella.

Of her royal relatives, Sophie previously told us: "The central royal family works very hard. It's not an easy existence, having a spotlight on you from the second you're born. I count pretty much every one of them as a trusted friend. I'm very lucky."

Trooping the Colour 2025

The monarch's annual birthday parade was a family affair, with key members of the royal family out in full force. Joining King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony were Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate and their three children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte twinned in aquamarine

Since 2022, only working members of the royal family have graced the Buckingham Palace balcony. In previous years, however, the likes of Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips have all appeared alongside the monarch.