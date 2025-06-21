Uma Thurman's private life off-screen including staggering net worth

Uma Thurman is set to return to the screens in a new, exciting drama landing on ITVX this month.

Suspicion is a high-stakes thriller starring Thurman that was first released on Apple TV+ in 2022 and quickly developed a cult following.

The most passionate of the fans, took to Google to express their love for the show. "Brilliant series. Yes, it's complicated at times, but that's the point — it's meant to be. It's a nice change not to be spoon-fed the plot but actually have to use your brain”, one wrote. "An incredibly addicting series in a genre that often disappoints. The character development keeps you guessing. It’s a classic ‘whodunit’ with no filler”, added another.

Uma plays Katherine Newman, the mother of kidnapped American media mogul Leonardo.

Her iconic roles

Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction

Although she did appear in some streaming products in the last year – how to forget her as the U.S. President in Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue – Uma Thurman is not one of those actresses who are constantly on red carpets or in blockbusters.

She won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Film for her performance in the film Hysterical Blindness, but never an Oscar.

Nonetheless, her incredible performances in some of the most iconic films of all time have earned her a forever spot in Hollywood royalty.

Opinions may differ, but there is no doubt that she is most famous for her roles as Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction (1994) and Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo (also known as Black Mamba) in Kill Bill (2003).

Her net worth today

© Getty Images Uma Thurman in New York City

Uma Thurman's net worth is estimated to be a staggering $45 million, primarily derived from her acting career and some smart real estate investments.

The American star began her career early, first working as a model and then transitioning to acting.

It has been reported that she earned her first hefty paycheck, $5 million to be exact, from the film Batman and Robin while she allegedly only made $300,000 to star in Pulp Fiction.

Although it wasn’t well-received by critics or the public, the actress earned an eye-watering $14 million from the film My Super Ex-Girlfriend. It was more than what she made for Kill Bill, which was ‘only’ $12 million.

Her daughter is following in her footsteps

© Getty Images Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman attend Room To Grow 25th Anniversary gala

Like every respectable Hollywood royalty child, Uma’s daughter Maya Hawke, who she had with her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke, followed in her mum and dad's footsteps.

She became famous to the general public thanks to her role as Robin Buckley in the now-cult series Stranger Things.

Talking about her parents to The Guardian in October 2021, she said, "They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies."

Uma has been open about being wary of her daughter becoming an actress, but she seems to have made her peace with it since. She told Access Hollywood in February 2022: "Her talent was so big. It’s what she had to do."

There have been rumours of the mother-daughter duo joining forces to act together in a new Kill Bill film, but nothing has been confirmed or forcefully denied yet.