Victoria Beckham comments on 'stressful times' amid £70m net worth

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has successfully amassed an impressive £70 million net worth, and earlier this month shared a candid insight into her pathway to becoming a fashion designer.

During a new interview with YouTube series host, Osa Machabbi, the former Spice Girl admitted that her journey into the fashion industry has been "stressful at times" as well as "difficult".

While promoting the launch of her capsule collection for Ounass, the mother-of-four said: "This has been 20 years nearly, in fashion. And you've got to be prepared to be in it for the long haul, and don't expect an easy ride and learn from when it's difficult."

Victoria, 51, continued: "I haven't enjoyed it I'm not going to lie. This has not been easy. It's been stressful at times, but I've learned so much, and I wouldn't really have it any other way, because then when you get the success, it makes it mean even more."

The fashion mogul started her eponymous brand in 2008 with a small selection of dresses, at New York Fashion Week that year.

Since then, the brand has evolved into a luxury label that has been the go-to for a slew of famous faces like Phoebe Dynevor, who donned an original VB at the Met Gala in 2024.

Phoebe Dynevor at Met Gala 2024 wearing custom Victoria Beckham

The Beckham brand

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Victoria Beckham and her football star husband David Beckham have amassed a whopping £500 million net worth.

Being a star footballer sky rockets your earning potential with David at one time being the highest-ever paid player.

© Instagram David and Victoria have amassed a whopping £500 millioin net worth

Since his days on the pitch, he has gone on to front a series of campaigns for the likes of Adidas, Coty, BOSS, Haig, Armani, H&M, Sainsbury's, Samsung, Vodafone, Breitling, Pepsi, Calvin Klein and Gilette and started his own football team InterMiami.

As well as her fashion brand, Victoria also has her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty which reached an impressive £89.1 million in revenue in 2023.