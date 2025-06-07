ITVX drops 'gripping' crime thriller that viewers are calling 'unmissable' and 'better than MobLand'

If you’ve just finished MobLand and don’t know what to watch next, ITVX might have the answer.

Crime drama fans have discovered Love/Hate, an Irish thriller that is now being called "better than MobLand" by some viewers.

The five-season series originally aired in Ireland between 2010 and 2014.

It became a huge success at the time and even sparked calls for a sixth season, although one never materialised.

© RTE One Love/Hate is one of the best thrillers you can watch right now

Now, a new audience in the UK is discovering it thanks to its arrival on ITV’s streaming platform.

Set in Dublin, Love/Hate focuses on the violent criminal underworld.

It follows a group of gang members as they navigate drugs, power, money and the dangerous consequences of their actions.

Viewers meet Nidge, a career criminal played by Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, who finds himself rising through the ranks.

© Paramount Plus Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MobLand

The story also features Trish Delaney, played by Aoibhinn McGinnity, and Siobhán Delaney, portrayed by Charlie Murphy.

The characters are complex and the plotlines are often brutal, but fans say that’s what makes it so compelling.

The official synopsis reads: "When a fateful event ignites tensions in a drug gang, family and friends are left grappling with the impact."

Critics and fans call it a hidden gem

© RTE One Love/Hate has 5 seasons

The series was critically acclaimed in Ireland and beyond. It won nineteen Irish Film and Television Awards and received a record twelve nominations in 2013 alone.

Many praised the writing, pacing and performances, and it remains one of Ireland’s most successful original dramas.

While it was never picked up for more seasons, interest in the show has never quite faded.

Now, British audiences are finding it for the first time and comparing it favourably to the likes of MobLand and Top Boy.

© RTE One Love/Hate is a "must-watch" for all MobLand fans

One IMDb reviewer wrote: "This show Love/Hate is absolutely gripping from start to finish. Every actor shines and the plot is fantastic."

Another added: "It’s a take on the criminal underworld in Dublin and it’s quite terrifying. Must watch and hopefully it gets seen by people outside of just Ireland."

A third viewer commented: "I'm still wondering how the hell I missed this series when it came out, how nobody ever told me about this? It's a hidden little gem."

Someone else called it: "Probably the best crime drama I've ever seen from Ireland."

Why it’s perfect for MobLand fans

© RTE One Love/Hate is being called "better than MobLand"

While MobLand offered a slick and stylised take on family feuds in the criminal world, Love/Hate is much more grounded.

The violence is raw, the stakes are personal, and the setting adds a level of tension that feels real.

With five seasons available, it also gives viewers plenty to sink their teeth into while waiting for the next chapter of MobLand.

Crime drama fans who enjoyed Peaky Blinders, Gangs of London, or Blue Lights are likely to find something to love here.

All five series of Love/Hate are available to stream now on ITVX.