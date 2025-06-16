Harper Beckham is her dad David's double in must-see photo

David Beckham marked Father's Day on Sunday with a string of family photos taken through the years.

Amongst the images, the former England captain, 50, uploaded the sweetest throwback picture of himself posing outdoors with his daughter Harper and two of the Beckham clan's beloved pet Spaniels.

While Harper shares a close resemblance to her mother Victoria, the youngster looked every inch her father's double in the photo, rocking a forest green waxed jacket which she teamed with a smart tweed flat cap and a pair of sturdy green wellies.

© Instagram The pair twinned in matching green raincoats and tweed hats

Twinning with his daughter, David was the epitome of modern country-chic, dressed in a long moss-green raincoat, a wide-brim tweed hat and a pair of leather country boots. To tie in with his outdoorsy look, the father-of-four also carried a slender wooden walking stick.

This isn't the first time Harper has emulated her father's style. Back in 2021, the pair were seen rocking matching Barbour looks as they teamed up to plant a cluster of new trees.

© Instagram David's wardrobe is teeming with country-chic clothes

At the time, David told his followers: "Daddy's little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

David's passion for the countryside

Although the Beckham family primarily reside in their stunning west London home, they also spend a large portion of their time at their rambling Cotswolds abode.

© Instagram The former footballer has turned his hand to beekeeping

The rural spot has quickly become their go-to country bolthole, and serves as the perfect backdrop for their myriad hobbies and interests. As a keen gardener, David has transformed the outdoor space, adding raised vegetable gardens, a swimming pool, bee hives, a chicken coop and a glass greenhouse.

© Instagram David and Victoria's garden also boasts a sauna

David and Victoria's property also boasts an impressive man-made lake which reportedly cost a whopping £200,000 to create. The couple won approval to create a 4,170 square metres lake with an island in the middle within the grounds of their Cotswolds home, on the condition that they planted hedgerows and trees to protect native birds and used special lights to help bats.

Construction for the striking water feature eventually went ahead in late 2020 and early 2021.

© Instagram The former pro footballer is a keen gardener!

David has been vocal about his love for the outdoors and his family's base in the Cotswolds. Speaking in his titular Netflix docuseries, he said: "I wanted a place where we could escape".

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Victoria said of their rural home: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."