David Beckham jets out to America amid family feud with son Brooklyn

Sir David Beckham recently enjoyed a trip to the United States, but there's no indication that he reunited with his estranged son, Brooklyn, during his visit.

The newly knighted star posed in sunny Miami as a new stadium was constructed for Inter Miami, the football team which he co-owns. The husband of Victoria Beckham looked incredibly proud as he posed in what would become the stands for the club. David didn't make the trip on his own, as he was also joined by wife Victoria and their youngest son, Cruz.

The trio posed together in front of an artist's interpretation of the upcoming building and Cruz even joined his father to the building site. The pair showed off their close bond, with David wrapping his arm around his son, who is an aspiring musician.

© Instagram David jetted off to Miami

In a caption, the former England captain posted: "Our beautiful new home is taking shape. For me, Jorge & Jose Mas our dream for our club is becoming a reality Miami Freedom Park… coming soon."

© Instagram David and Cruz showed off their close bond

It's unclear when David made the trip abroad as he is currently back in London, taking daughter Harper to see the Yoshitomo Nara art exhibition in the Southbank Centre.

Family feud

The Beckham family are currently in the midst of a family feud centred around eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The aspiring businessman opted to skip several major family events this year with no explanation. The pair also chose to go to the Coachella music festival instead of Victoria's 51st birthday party, and did not wish either of his parents a happy birthday on social media in a break from tradition.

© Getty Brookyln and Nicola have fallen out with the wider Beckham clan

Brooklyn also failed to show public support for David following his knighthood and didn't post anything for Father's Day.

According to insiders, Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire's daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way.

© Getty Images The pair are skipping family events

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source close to the family told HELLO!.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."