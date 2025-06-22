David Beckham has wife Victoria in hysterics in new at-home video

Former football star Sir David Beckham left his wife Victoria in hysterics at the weekend as he filmed inside his sprawling Cotswolds garden.

Sharing a glimpse inside his most recent gardening efforts, David, 50, filmed himself plucking a carrot from his vegetable patch. He was joined by Victoria who got behind the camera to document the milestone moment.

"I really hope it's good," the father-of-four said as he crouched down next to his home-grown veggies and gently swept away some loose soil.

After a build-up of anticipation, David proceeded to pick a small carrot with twisted roots. The pair immediately burst into laughter, with Victoria joking "That's so disappointing", before adding "Omg that's embarrassing."

In his caption, David penned: "Exciting day today in my veggie garden, CARROTS, but not exactly what I expected but to be fair it had Lady Beckham laughing @victoriabeckham sorry about my carrot."

© Instagram David loves spending time at his rural retreat

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "I'm loving the new Sir DB era, we need more gardening and cooking", while a second noted: "Keep it up! Ain't nothing better than growing your own food, a skill for everyone", and a third added: "I adore how you two talk to each other. You make a perfect match!"

© Instagram The couple share four children together

David and Victoria have slowly transformed their £12 million Cotswolds home into an idyllic haven. Aside from adding vegetable patches, the pair have also elevated the space with bee hives, a man-made lake, a swanky greenhouse and an outdoor sauna.

Musing on his love for the outdoors, the Inter Miami CF co-owner said in his Netflix documentary: "As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."

© Instagram David and Victoria have created a lake at their stunning Cotswolds property

Meanwhile, during a previous interview with PEOPLE, David spoke about his passion for grilling outside with his loved ones.

"In the countryside in the UK, my kids are there every weekend, and we all grill every Saturday from 11 in the morning until 12 at night," he said.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The pair primarily split their time between London, the Cotswolds and Miami

When they're not unwinding in the Cotswolds, the Beckham clan typically split their time between their other properties in London and Miami.

While their waterfront Miami mansion is the latest addition to their property portfolio, David and Victoria have owned their stunning London property since 2013.

It reportedly set them back a whopping £31 million, and boasts an array of hotel-worthy features, including an indoor pool, a home gym, and six bedrooms.