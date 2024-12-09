Jennifer Garner is glowing as she enjoys breakfast with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to show the world how amicable co-parenting is done, with the former couple spending quality time together this holiday season. On Saturday morning, the exes were spotted out and about in Brentwood, California, sharing a casual moment that seemed to reflect their enduring friendship.

Jennifer, looking effortlessly chic in a grey sweater and light-wash denim jeans, was spotted picking up a fresh bag of bagels from a local café.

She appeared relaxed and cheerful as she carried the delicious treats to her car which she delivered to Ben's home so the former couple could enjoy breakfast together. She then joined Ben for a drive, with the duo chatting and appearing at ease with one another. Ben, who was behind the wheel, looked equally laid-back in a beige shirt as the pair navigated the quiet morning streets.

The sighting comes after Ben navigates his busy schedule and personal life following his recent split from Jennifer Lopez and shortly after the family came together for Thanksgiving celebrations, which they spent with their three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The group not only marked the holiday with festive meals but also took time to give back. Jennifer, Ben, and their kids volunteered at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, serving meals to those in need. It was a heartwarming gesture that highlighted their shared commitment to instilling values of kindness and compassion in their children.

The festive season seems to have brought out the best in the Garner-Affleck clan, with Jennifer recently opening up about their cherished holiday traditions.

Speaking to People magazine, she revealed how much The Nutcracker means to her family, calling it a "huge part of Christmas." Jennifer admitted she’s made it a point to pass down her love for the classic holiday ballet to her children, saying, "Thank goodness I’ve drilled it into them."

The holiday meal preparations also seem to be a family affair. Jennifer humorously shared how each of her kids takes on their own culinary specialties.

"I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes—that's their specialty," she said. "I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie, that's their specialty, and then I have one who, goodness only knows what she will make," she joked. The lighthearted anecdotes reflect the family’s laid-back and close-knit dynamic.

Meanwhile, Samuel, the youngest of the family, appears to be fully embracing the holiday spirit. Jennifer shared an endearing story about coming home from work to find her son in full Christmas mode. "The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house. He was wearing an apron and making ginger snaps," she recalled with a smile.