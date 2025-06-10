Jennifer Garner confirms relationship status with John Miller in new photos

Jennifer Garner's low-key romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, is still going strong!

The pair have kept their five-year relationship out of the stoplight but recently confirmed they are still very much together with a passion-filled PDA.

Jennifer was spotted kissing John outside his LA home. She looked adoringly up at him as the embraced in a tender moment.

Their romance has quietly blossomed in the years following their initial connection in 2018. Their relationship followed her divorce from Ben Affleck, who she shares her three children with.

© BACKGRID Jennifer and John looked smitten

While Ben went on to have a high profile, but short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer and John prefer to keep their love life private.

They are rarely photographed together at high-profile events, preferring to spend their time out of the public eye.

Who is John Miller?

© CaliGroup John is the CEO of CaliGroup

John is the CEO of CaliGroup, a holding company that owns Miso Robotics and the CaliBurger restaurant chain.

He previously worked at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as the VP of intellectual property, and he is also an attorney who graduated from Stanford Law School.

John joined the California Bar in the Norther District of California.

Their split

© Getty Images Jennifer has been with John for five years

In 2020, the couple briefly split up. At the time, Jennifer told People she was "looking forward to a whole new decade," and a "fresh start."

But less than a year later they were back in each other's arms and appear happier than ever.

He was married before

© Instagram Caroline Campbell with her two kids Quest and Violet on vacation

Like Jennifer, John was previously married. He shares two children with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell.

They tied the knot in 2005 but divorced in 2011.

Ben's multi-million dollar dilemma

© Photo: Getty Images Ben and Jen were husband and wife

Jennifer and John's most recent outing comes at a difficult time for her ex-husband, Ben. It's been almost a year since he and JLo called time on their marriage after two years, but they're still unable to sell their sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.

They listed it for $60.8 million in July 2024 but have since had to slash the price tag by $8 million.

© Getty Images They former couple are struggling to sell their home

The lavish estate includes a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom main house, a guest penthouse, and a two-bedroom guardhouse. In addition, there is a caretaker's home, and a 12-car garage.

It boasts a basketball court, gym, boxing ring and beautiful outdoor swimming pool.

TMZ reported that they had a buyer last year but the deal fell through leaving the property on the market. As yet, there are no takers.