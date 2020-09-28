Kathie Lee Gifford shares glimpse inside lavish living room at home in Tennessee The former Live with Regis and Kathie Lee star has a beautiful home in Franklin

Kathie Lee Gifford has been busy promoting her upcoming film, Then Came You, over the past few weeks, and has been sharing videos of herself talking about it from inside her beautiful home.

Most recently, the TV presenter took to Instagram to share some exciting news about a one-off cinema event taking part on 30 September, where fans can watch the movie.

Kathie was seen sitting inside her open-plan living room as she gave details on camera, and several features in her stunning property were visible.

Behind the mother-of-two, a lavish staircase could be seen, while the monochrome living area was decorated with fresh flowers.

Kathie Lee has a beautiful home in Tennessee

The former Live with Regis and Kathie Lee star lives just outside Franklin in Tennessee, after moving there in 2018.

The doting mum has had a beautiful place to stay during the coronavirus pandemic, and has not only been keeping busy with her various work projects, but attending not one, but two weddings!

Kathie Lee's daughter Cassidy got married in June to her partner Ben Wierda, while her son Cody tied the knot to his partner Erika at the beginning of September.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kathie Lee opened up about the special days, which both followed the necessary coronavirus measures.

On how both couples had to change their plans as a result of the pandemic, she said: "They were going to be typical big weddings, and you never know how many people to have.

The actress relaxing inside her home

"'Oh, we can't leave them out,' and, 'Oh, their feelings are gonna be hurt.' This just got it down to the nitty gritty -- who is closest family. It ended up being precious."

Kathie Lee – who shares her two children with late husband Frank Gifford – added: "I didn't have to plan them. I just had to show up. I was sort of obligated."

Kathie Lee in the garden at her beautiful property

The actress also praised her children's choice of partners, describing them as "two people that I just adore".

"They're just beautiful human beings, and to see your children happy like that - I know Frank's smiling each day ... we just sensed their dad just smiling," she said.

