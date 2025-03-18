Kathie Lee Gifford pictured in daring red dress — and has mixed feelings about her appearance

Kathie Lee Gifford has gone on a trip down memory lane to look back at past photos of herself - and she's had quite the response!

The former Today Show star took to Instagram in March to post a picture of herself wearing a sparkly red dress with a thigh-high slip, teamed with a pair of statement red heels and a bold red lip, and captioned the image: "I hate the outfit, but miss those thighs! #tbt."

Kathie looked totally different too, with short brunette hair, in contrast to her mid-length blonde hair that she's famous for today.

In the comments, many fans had their say, with one writing: "You're beautiful inside and out!" while another wrote: "No matter the years, you always look exceptionally well put together." A third added: "You've still got it!"

In another recent upload on social media, Kathie got reflective once again, this time remembering her close friend and former co-host, Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020.

The star shared a throwback photo of them hosting Live with Regis & Kathie Lee on February 6, and wrote: "Forever grateful for the moments shared and the laughter we spread. Missing you always, Regis."

Kathie hosted Live with Regis until 2000, and was replaced by Kelly Ripa. She then joined Today in 2008, where she hosted for 10 years alongside Hoda Kotb on the Fourth Hour.

Kathie Lee Gifford is known for her long blonde hair today

She stayed there until her retirement and has since been focusing on her family life and writing books.

Kathie shares her two grown-up children with her late husband, Frank Gifford. The Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away suddenly at his home in Connecticut in 2015.

© Jason Kempin Kathie Lee Gifford always looks fabulous

In December, Kathie and her son Cody gave a joint interview with People magazine about the late sports star, where they opened up about his final days.

Cody reflected on one of their last nights together, saying: "In the span of one minute or two minutes…he had forgotten everything I had just said." Kathie is currently thought to be single and is enjoying her life as a grandmother post-retirement.

© Variety Kathie with her children Cody and Cassidy

During a recent interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kathie opened up about her sweet bond with her grandsons and the name they call her.

She told Hoda and Jenna: "Bubble is my name. It's Yiddish." Her daughter Cassidy - who was also on the show - joked: "She's the only one who can say it, though." "They all call me 'Boobie,'" Kathie laughed "Which is, I guess, fine."