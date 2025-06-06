Exclusive: Kathie Lee Gifford praises children for raising kids 'beautifully' as she welcome first granddaughter

Kathie Lee Gifford is a grandmother again – and this time she has welcomed her first granddaughter.

Daughter Cassidy gave birth to a baby girl on June 3 2025, and she took to social media to share the heartwarming news.

"Rosie Mae Wierda! Born at 9:59am on 6/03/2025. You are a million prayers answered, Rosie girl. We love you so much. 1 Samuel 1:27," wrote Cassidy alongside a picture of her cradling her newborn's hand.

Cassidy Gifford holds her newborn daughter's hand

Cassidy is also mom to son Finn, whom she welcomed in June 2023 with husband Ben Wierda.

Only days earlier Kathie, who is known as bubbe to her grandsons, told HELLO! that her favorite thing about being a grandmother was "watching them grow and watching my children parent so beautifully".

© Instagram Kathied with her grandson Frankie

"First of all, they married the right people and they are partners in every sense of the word," she added, sharing that watching her son Cody with his boys, Frank, two, and 18-month-old Ford, reminds her of her late husband Frank.

"I'm with my son and to watch his little boys love each other – they can't stop hugging – and one of them (Frankie) is like Bam Bam Flintstone and the other, Fordy, almost weighs more than Frankie does now," she laughed.

© Bruce Glikas Kathie poses with her son Cody. daughter Cassidy and late husband Frank

Close friend Jill Martin added that "those kids are little Franks running around," to which Kathie shared that "they all have the cleft chins," like her beloved husband.

The news comes a month after Cody and his wife Erika shared that they were also expanding their family.

While dubbing their family a "party of cinco," Erika wrote on social media: "Our little blessing on the way was prayed for, dreamed of, and is already so deeply loved. 20 weeks in and we can't wait to meet the newest member of our crew."

© Instagram Erika with husband Cody and son Frankie in 2023

Proud grandma Kathie, 71, commented: "I am beyond filled with joy that this magnificent secret is finally out."Jill also commented, revealing her status as "Auntie Jill".

Kathie and Jill have been friends for decades; Jill was a 19-year-old college student at the University of Michigan when she started interning at The Today Show for Kathie.

© Getty Images for City of Hope Jill and Kathie have been friends for decades

"I was [Kathie Lee's] intern," Jill remembered during an exclusive conversation with HELLO! at the City of Hope Awards in New York City. "I did everything from mop, to just whatever [Kathie Lee needed]."

Jill would go on to become an Emmy Award-winning television personality and Kathie shared that Jill's willingness to "do everything" is what got her to this point in her career.

Additional reporting by Tess Hill.