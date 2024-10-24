Kathie Lee Gifford, 71, looks incredible in skinny jeans as she performs on stage

Kathie Lee Gifford has had a tough few months recovering from a fractured pelvis, but she's now feeling better than ever!

The 71-year-old recently took to the stage in Nashville to sing alongside Wigg Walker, looking fabulous in a pair of skinny jeans and a floral off-the-shoulder blouse.

The former Today Show host was all smiles as she sang alongside her good friend, and shared a photo from the special event on social media.

She captioned the image: "I was so happy to sing again with my sweet friend WIGG WALKER AT THE BRAND NEW OPENING of SAFFIRE Restaurant at the factory in Franklin Tennessee. What a fabulous venue congratulations, Tom Morales once again."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many admiring Kathie's look, while others remarked on her recovery. "Great to see you back in action," one wrote, while another remarked: "Not bad for a grandma!" A third added: "You look fabulous Kathie!"

© Instagram Kathie Lee Gifford looked fantastic in skinny jeans as she took to the stage

Katie fractured her pelvis while recovering from hip replacement surgery in July, and spent several weeks at home recovering.

At the end of September, she shared a health update with her followers on social media, revealing she was happy to be back on her feet.

Kathie Lee Gifford has been recovering at home in Nashville

Alongside a picture of herself with her grandson Frankie at home playing, she wrote: "Beyond happy to be home with my precious little guys. Want to thank all of you again, who prayed for me so much when I was in the hospital.

"Now I'm running around like a teenager healed by the grace of God and the prayers of faithful friends. Thank you so much shalom shalom."

© Instagram Kathie with her beloved grandson

The TV star and author was hospitalized for over a week for physical therapy after attempting to move books by herself at home in Nashville too soon after her hip replacement.

The following day, she then tripped over and because her body was already weak, it did a lot of damage. She told People at the time: "I weakened my body. It's my own fault."

© Variety Kathie with her two children, Cassidy and Cody

After rushing to the door when her friends came over the following day, Kathie "just tripped".

"It didn't take much, because I was weak in that spot. And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That's more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am," she said.