Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp are in perfect 'synchronisation' despite admitting they don't 'socialise'

Although Kirstie Allsopp recently confessed that she and Phil Spencer don't "socialise" outside of their shows, the pair can still be in perfect sync with one another.

On Wednesday, Phil shared a snap of the duo showing up for filming, joking that the duo were wearing similar outfits. "Camera crew have got all their toys out this afternoon & KMA & I turn up wearing matching outfits (again). It's never been planned - but makes us laugh it happens so often! Feeling very summery dressed in my new suit/shirt combo by Brook Taverner."

Phil looked smart in a blue shirt with a peach shirt, while Kirstie looked flawless in a floral dress and a scarf that matched Phil's shirt perfectly.

© Instagram The pair ended up wearing similar outfits

Fans were quick to pick up on this as one enthused: "You two lovelies! Synchronisation perfection!" and a second added: "You know each other too well, far too in-sync!" and a third posted: "You both look gorgeous."

Kirstie's recent comments

The duo's appearance comes after Kirstie admitted that the duo don't spend too much time together when they're not filming.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she confessed: "We don't socialise, because we work so much together." Phil echoed his co-star, adding: "But we're very, very fond of each other. There's no one else who's been through this experience. I put Kirstie among the most important people in my life."

© Instagram The duo have spoken of their unique bond

In response, Kirstie added: "Ditto. In the most significant parts of our lives, we've been there for each other. I think Phil was one of the first people I ever told I was pregnant."

Phil was sadly absent from Kirstie's recent wedding, though Kirstie revealed that was down to the last-minute and top-secret nature of her nuptials.

© Catherine Bradley Photography Kirstie and her husband married in secret

"We had with us a small group of close friends and family who only heard about the wedding on Monday," she previously told the Mail on Sunday.

"The flowers, the catering, the order of service and the lighting were all done by people I have worked with over the years who kept it all secret and put together an amazing event at very short notice, though because of that short notice some beloved friends and family couldn't be there, including Phil."