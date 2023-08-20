Kirstie Allsopp pens touching tribute after Phil Spencer's parents die in tragic car crash

TV star Kirstie Allsopp has broken her silence after her co-star Phil Spencer's parents died in a tragic car accident on Friday.

Phil's parents, Richard, 89, and Anne, 82, died when their car crashed into a river on their family farm in Littlebourne, near Canterbury. They were reportedly driving to a nearby pub for lunch.

Police and the fire brigade raced to the scene while an air ambulance landed on the farm. A woman in her 60s was also in the car and is thought to have suffered minor injuries.

Following the heartbreaking news, Phil's co-star Kirstie, 51, took to Instagram to express her sadness. Alongside a photograph of the late couple, Kirstie penned: "This lovely photograph, recently taken at their home in Kent, is of Anne & David Spencer, I am desperately sad to have to say that they were both killed yesterday in a car accident near their home."

© Getty Kirstie penned a touching message on social media

She went on to say: "They were farmers, animal lovers & devoted parents to Robert, Caryn, Helen & Philip and adored their 8 Grandchildren, the only blessing is that they died together, so will never have to mourn the loss of each other."

Kirstie finished by adding: "I suspect many of you may want to join me in sending so much love to Phil and all his family. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers, thank you."

The presenter's followers were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, how desperately sad for Phil and his family. So eloquently written Kirstie too," while another commented: "Utterly heartbreaking. Deepest condolences to all the Spencer family."

A third wrote: "Oh my goodness just heartbreaking, sending lots of love," and a fourth added: "Oh this is THE most tragic thing I've heard in a long time. I'm so sorry. Sending love to Phil and all his family! Their world will have fallen apart."

© Getty Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp at the British Academy Television Awards in 2008

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sun, Kirstie explained: "I've spoken to Phil and it's tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all.

"The family is very loving and close. There are four children, Phil, Robert, Caryn and Helen, and they had eight grandchildren. This is awful for all of the family, but they were together at the end, and they were lovely people."

© Getty Phil and Kirstie have worked together for over two decades

Phil and Kirstie are best known for presenting hit show Location, Location, Location. Beyond this, they have joined forces for a special spin-off show called Relocation, Relocation.

After working together for over two decades, the pair are often asked about their enduring friendship, and it sounds like Kirstie and Phil couldn't be closer.

© Photo: Channel 4 The presenting duo are close friends

Speaking about the future of Kirstie and Phil's Love it or List it, Phil told The Express: "Yeah, we are really close friends."

"We wouldn't still be doing it if we weren't. It's fun. We enjoy each other's company."

Phil often refers to Kirstie as his "other wife," and his Instagram bio jokingly states that he's the "man that puts up with Kirstie Allsopp."