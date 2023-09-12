Phil Spencer returns to work after both his parents were killed in horrific car crash

Phil Spencer has returned to work, three weeks after the tragic death of both his parents. His Location, Location, Location co-host Kirstie Allsopp shared a video on social media showing the pair back on set of their popular property series.

In the clip, which you can watch in the video below, Kirstie explained: "So we're back at work filming on Location, Location, Location and I didn't quite know what my next post on Instagram should be. My last post was about Phil's mum and dad and you all sent such lovely lovely messages and Phil was so grateful. But look, I've found him…"

WATCH: Phil Spencer returns to work with Kirstie Allsopp

Phil, 53, then appeared and remarked: "Very grateful, and I haven't put anything on Instagram either, but I do appreciate peoples' lovely comments."

In the caption, Kirstie added: "He's back at work, and was very, very touched by all your messages, I even managed to get him to say it on insta. Bless him."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Oh no! Welling up, so brave Phil, Kirsty you are a wonderful friend for him." Another said: "He has been in my thoughts a lot over the last few weeks. It’s lovely to see the two of you together and I’m sure you are being a wonderful support to him. Lots of love to Phil and his family."

Last month, the property expert announced that his parents David, 89, and Anne, 82, had died following a fatal car crash on their family farm in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, Kent.

"As a family, we are all trying to hold onto the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one. Which is a blessing in itself," he wrote.

© Getty Phil and Kirstie have worked together for over two decades

"Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum's Parkinson's and Dad's Dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge.

"So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking 'now it looks like we will probably go together'. And so they did. That was what God had planned for them - and it was a good plan."

He ended the statement by adding: "It feels horrendous right now, but after almost 60 years of marriage - to die together on the farm they so loved will, I know, be a comfort in the future. Mum [and] Dad are together which is precisely where they would have wanted to be."