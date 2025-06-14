Kelly Ripa is brutally honest during candid confession involving her 3 children

Kelly Ripa confessed to telling a white lie involving her three children during the latest episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark. The host made a subtle dig at her daytime show during the segment about what "fun" activities parents should do with their children during the summer break. "As school is winding down, we'll give you a look at fun activities you can do with your kids this summer," said Mark Consuelos.

However, the 54-year-old didn’t hold back and openly admitted that she has no interest in doing any of the suggested activities with her children. "Listen, I'm just going to say something. The activities are never that fun," said Kelly.

© ABC The couple co-host LIVE

"I'm going out on a limb and saying, we're going to show you activities that you're probably not going to do with your kids this summer."

One year after meeting on the soap opera All My Children, Kelly and Mark eloped in 1996. The couple shares three children – Michael, 28, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 22. The co-hosts have been empty nesters for four years now, and while it was a "shock" at first, they are now very much enjoying their privacy.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

"The first one is like a bit of a shock. Each one, like the second one, is like, no big deal. Third one, for 24 to 48 hours, you're gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh, what have we done now? Now it’s just us,'" said Kelly during an episode of LIVE back in May.

"And then your entire life becomes nudity in the household wherever you want. Total freak show all the time," she added.

© Getty Images The couple share three kids

The couple's youngest son, Joaquin, moved out in 2021 to attend the University of Michigan while their oldest son, Michael, lives nearby in Brooklyn. Their daughter, Lola, splits her time between New York City and London.



During an interview with People in 2020, Kelly opened up about motherhood. "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," she said.

Kelly Ripa with her three children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

"I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don't really believe in gender stereotyping. My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

And it seems the couple has no interest in having any more children. "I don't want more kids. I'll be an older dad," said March in a March 2023 episode of the podcast Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.