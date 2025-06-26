Rob Kardashian branded 'hot' in new photos as fans say he's returns to 'his best'

Rob Kardashian was all smiles as he showed off his big pearly white teeth in a new selfie with his sister, Kim Kardashian, and their close friend, La La Anthony.

Kim took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet photograph of the trio to usher in her pal's 43rd birthday. The snap captured the star striking a pose in a plunging black dress embellished with intricate gold detailing. The 44-year-old completed the look with a black choker necklace featuring a gold cross and dazzling chandelier earrings. Her dark locks cascaded in soft waves, while her makeup radiated glamour with a smoky eye and glossy nude lips.

© Instagram Kim, La La, and Rob

Meanwhile, La La looked stunning in a semi-sheer dress that boasted hues of pink, green, and red. The star slicked back her dark locks into a high ponytail and she accessorized with oversized hoops earrings.

However, all eyes were on Rob who donned a black hoodie and a matching beanie. Social media users flocked to the comments section to gush over his handsome look. "Rob is starting to look like his early 2000 self again," penned one fan.

"Everyone just hyped Rob in the photo," added another follower.

© Instagram Kim shared the photos on her pal's birthday

"Sorry but Rob stole the show in this photo," wrote a third user.

Kim captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my ace @lala Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!"

Back in April, Rob reemerged in a stunning Easter family photo – his social media sighting in three years. Kim Kardashian and her mom both took to their Instagram accounts to share a carousel of snaps from their family filled weekend. One of the photos captured Rob, Kris, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian posing for the camera. The four were joined by Rob's daughter Dream, three of Kim's kids – Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – and Khloe's two children, True and Tatum.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian posed with his family for an Easter photograph

The 38-year-old opted for a casual ensemble as he rocked a simple black T-shirt with a pair of matching shorts. The look was completed with white Nike socks, UGG slippers, and a baseball cap.

© Getty Images Rob at age 24

Rob spends much of his time nowadays parenting his only child, Dream, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner, Angela White, in November 2016. "He's literally the best dad I know, and I'm so proud of him for that," his sister Khloé said on The Kardashians.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she added.