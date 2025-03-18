Rob Kardashian seen poolside in shirtless photos from 'legendary' Mexican vacation 

The Kardashian family have enjoyed some epic vacations over the years, but one stands out for Kim.

In honor of her brother Rob's birthday on March 17, the SKIMS founder posted photos from a family vacation in Mexico.

She kickstarted the post with a snapshot of the birthday boy posing shirtless and standing poolside in the tropical location.

The rare snap of Rob was taken more than 15 years ago and he rocked stubble and short hair.

Kim referenced the getaway in her caption that read: "Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial! I wanted to take it back to one of our legendary fam vacations in Mexico in 2009. Cheers to so many more magical memories like these. I love you so much!"

© Instagram Rob posed for the poolside selfie in the photo shared by Kim

She added additional photos of the clan posing in bikinis, playing beer pong and Kim even posted an image of herself sporting the most epic sunglasses tan line.

Rob hasn't been seen in public in three years and prefers a life far away from the spotlight, unlike the rest of his famous family.

© Instagram Kim showed off her epic tan lines

He is the youngest of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian's Sr.'s four kids; Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, plus the famed momager is also a mom to Kendall, and Kylie, who she shares with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Rob is a father himself and shares his daughter, Dream, with his ex, Blac Chyna.

Rob looked tanned and happy

He's a dedicated dad and in a since-deleted Instagram post, Rob gushed of Dream: "I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend."

Khloe praised her brother's parenting skills on The Kardashians when she said: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs … I'm so proud of him for that. I know that he's just feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him."

© Getty Images Rob shares his daughter with his ex Blac Chyna

Rob was inundated with love from his siblings on his special day as they all posted tributes to him.

Proud mom Kris was the first among Rob's relatives to wish him a public happy birthday.

© Instagram Rob with mom Kris Jenner

She uploaded a series of throwbacks from over the years and wrote: "Happy birthday to my amazing son Rob!

You are truly one of my life’s most special blessings and joys and I thank God He chose me to be your Mom… you are such an incredible Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson and best friend, and I cherish every memory we have made. We celebrate you today and I love you so very much."