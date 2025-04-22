Rob Kardashian 'looks amazing' as he remerges in first photo in 3 years

While Rob Kardashian comes from a family known for living in the spotlight, he has chosen a more private path in recent years. However, Kris Jenner’s son made a rare appearance this Easter as he reemerged in a stunning family photo – his social media sighting in three years.

Kim Kardashian and her mom both took to their Instagram accounts to share a carousel of snaps from their family filled weekend. One of the photos captured Rob, Kris, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian posing for the camera. The four were joined by Rob's daughter Dream, three of Kim's kids – Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – and Khloe's two children, True and Tatum.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian posed with his family for an Easter photograph

The 38-year-old opted for a casual ensemble as he rocked a simple black T-shirt with a pair of matching shorts. The look was completed with white Nike socks, UGG slippers, and a baseball cap.

Rob tentatively placed his arm around his mother's shoulder, who donned a pale pink sheer blouse layered over a white bra and paired with a matching skirt.

Meanwhile, Kim oozed chic in a semi-sheer silver dress embroidered with sparkly jewels. The sleeveless garment boasted a high-neck and was cut elegantly just above the knee. The 44-year-old slicked back her luscious dark locks into an updo while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a contoured cheek, a shimmery eye, and a glossy lip.

Khloe twinned with her mom in a hot pink silky ensemble while her brunette locks were styled into soft waves in a stylish bob cut.

Kim captioned the photo dump: "EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real. Happy Easter everyone."

© Instagram Rob with mom Kris Jenner

The family's fans flocked to the comments section to gush over Rob's appearance. "Rob looks good," penned one user.

"Rob looks amazing & handsome as usual," added another follower.

Many social media users also shared their happiness in seeing Rob reemerge into the spotlight. "Well Rob some of us watched since day 1 and miss him so much. His daughter is beautiful. We miss him and the sistas together. I would love to see him and Dream like I watch Angela White and Dream. You all are an amazing fam. Loved since day 1. Thank you Kris for sharing your fam," wrote one fan.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

"Seeing Rob makes me happy," penned another follower.

Rob's daughter Dream stood in front of her father in the family portrait. The 8-year-old looked adorable in a pink and white striped summer dress that featured a collared neckline and short sleeves. The look was teamed with a pair of matching trainers while Dream's dark tresses were styled into a half-up half-down look with space buns.