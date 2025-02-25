Dream Kardashian twins with cousins in adorable new photo from Khloé Kardashian

The kids of the Kardashian brood are growing up so fast - and looking more and more alike each day!

Khloé Kardashian bore witness to this in her latest Instagram post, which saw the mother of two snapping a sweet picture of her kids True, six, and Tatum, two, alongside their cousin, eight-year-old Dream Kardashian.

True and Dream could've been twins in the adorable snap, which saw the pair donning matching pink pyjamas with cat designs on them.

Sandwiched between them while sitting at the table was Tatum, sporting a blue shirt and hugging his sister and cousin while smiling for the camera.

The trio was preparing to eat a delicious breakfast complete with orange slices, cheerios and a pink donut as they posed for the camera.

Khloé simply captioned the pictures with a blue heart emoji between two pink ones, mirroring her kids.

© Instagram Khloé posted the sweet snap of her kids with Dream

Fans of the Good American founder took to the comments to gush over the smiling children, with one writing, "They are growing up so fast!!" to which Khloé replied, "I know. I'm not ok."

"Their bond is the sweetest," wrote another fan, while a third commented, "The bond between the kids has taken on a life of its own that's more powerful and more meaningful than anything!"

Khloé shares her two kids with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson. Rob Kardashian, Khloé's beloved brother, welcomed Dream with his then-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, in 2016.

© instagram Dream spends a lot of her time with True and the pair share a close bond

Rob and Khloé are the closest of the Kardashian siblings, and the budding model often spends time with her cousins and aunt, having sleepovers and dancing the night away.

The 40-year-old spoke to People about the bond her kids share with Dream, and how their close relationship may be fleeting.

"They're like each other's only friends, which is I think great," she told the publication. "But I don't know how they're going to feel when they're teenagers."

© Instagram True and Dream are best friends

Khloé added that she couldn't believe how fast the Kardashian babies were growing up.

"True will be seven in April. We just celebrated Stormi's seventh birthday last weekend," she said. "So they're all getting older. My son is two-and-a-half. It's really crazy how fast it all goes by."

Khloé shared in a past episode of The Kardashians just how close she feels to Dream, almost as if she was a "third parent".

© Instagram Khloé shared that she felt like Dream's "third parent"

"Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she said on the show.

"I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me, her own mom, or whoever," she added. "It's important, and whoever she gets it from, she gets it from."

Khloé continued to explain that she can't help but mother the eight-year-old. "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."