Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream's exciting change in family life

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream and her brother King are about to gain a stepfather!

The seven-year-old's mom, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, got engaged on Friday to Derrick Milano, onstage during a Howard University homecoming event.

He posted the footage on his Instagram account after the event, and wrote a heartfelt message in the caption.

It read: "Angela Renee White, I can go on and on about how much you mean the world to me & never get tired of it. I've found so much peace since we've met. & GOD put us in each other's lives for a reason & for a purpose. Everyday with you feels everlasting & it is such a blessing to call you my fiancée. I love you so much!"

He continued: "Thank you for letting me love you. & thank you for loving me equally. This is what it’s all about."

Angela was one of the first to reply to the tribute, telling her fiancé: "I love you soooo much Derrick. I can't wait to live this life with you."

Derrick and Angela have been dating since 2023 and while their relationship is mainly kept out of the spotlight, they have occasionally paid tributes to each other on social media, including their one year anniversary.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian's mom Angela White and her new fiancé Milano

Derrick has a close bond with Angela's children and the reality star previously revealed that he had helped Dream produce her own song, Besties Do it Better.

The proud mom told ET: "It is not a song you can stream, you can't do none of that. It's not a song that is released. I was just really happy for Derrick to be releasing music. He's really talented on his own, and I’m just waiting for more. We need more!”

Dream Kardashian with her mom Angela White

Derrick, a songwriter and rapper, echoed her sentiments, saying, “It’s coming! And I’m really inspired. 'Take the Cake,' my baby takes the cake,” noting that Angela was the inspiration for his new single.

© Instagram Dream with her mom and brother King

Angela co-parents Dream with ex Rob Kardashian, and she recently opened up about the arrangement.

She told ET: "We have structure. I think structure's key." Discussing her journey to sobriety and the positive changes she's made in her personal life over the past few years, she continued: "I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea.

© Gabe Ginsberg Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian co-parent daughter Dream

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong." She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."