Inside Rob Kardashian's ultra-private life as a doting dad to Dream

Rob Kardashian is by far the most elusive member of his mega-famous family, after leaving the spotlight eight years ago and opting to lead a private life.

The 38-year-old instead devotes his time to parenting his only child, Dream, whom he welcomed with his ex-partner, Angela White, in November 2016.

Parenting 101

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob left the spotlight to raise Dream

Rob's siblings have consistently named him the best parent of the family, proving that his time spent dedicated to raising Dream was not wasted.

"He's literally the best dad I know, and I'm so proud of him for that," his sister Khloé said on The Kardashians.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she added, sharing that she felt like Dream's "third parent" sometimes.

© Instagram Khloé revealed that she felt like Dream's "third parent"

Dream's party planner, Mindy Weiss, revealed on Khloé's podcast that he is always respectful and kind to everyone he encounters. "Rob...I only see him at Dream's parties. But let me tell you, when he shows up, he goes to every vendor and thanks them," she recalled.

Rob's mother, Kris Jenner, is just as proud of his incredible parenting as everyone else, and wrote a sweet Instagram message for his birthday in 2024.

"You are not only an amazing son but the world's best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!!" the mom of six wrote. "It is such a joy to see you grow as a father with every year that goes by, and I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day. I am so SO blessed and I thank God that he chose me to be your mommy. I am the luckiest mother in the whole world!!!!"

© Getty The former reality star shared that Dream was his "best friend"

The only Kardashian son shared insight into his close bond with Dream, writing: "I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend," in a since-deleted Instagram post.

While their relationship was fraught at the beginning of Dream's life, Rob and Angela have mastered the art of co-parenting and now couldn't be happier. "I feel like time heals everything, and people change, and situations change, and you get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream," the rapper told ET.

"We have structure. I think structure's key...I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong."

An elusive life

© Getty Images He left the show in 2017

While Rob never featured heavily on his family's reality show, he left the spotlight altogether after season 13 and hasn't looked back since. "My brother loves to be a little elusive," Khloé explained on her podcast Khloé in Wonderland. "I call him the Wizard from The Wizard of Oz 'cause he likes to be behind the curtain. We all live in the same gated area, so he lives right next door to me."

The Good American founder opened up about their close sibling connection in an interview with Bustle in December, revealing that she feels protective of him amid his quest for privacy.

"I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much," she told the publication. "I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn't fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

© Instagram The pair share a close bond

"And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors," she shared. "I love him so much. It's just innate." As for whether he would return to the show, Khloé was confident that he would make an appearance one day.

"I do think Rob would come back to the show," she said on The Kardashians. "He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

"And I know that he is feeling really good about himself, and I'm happy for him, so I have faith that, soon, he'll be back on the show," she added.

