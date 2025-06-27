Justin Bieber confuses fans with sudden name change

Justin Bieber has left his fans puzzled after making a major change to his name.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old took to Instagram and shared two similar photos of him and his son, Jack, who was sitting in a cardboard box filled with some ball pit balls while gazing at his dad.

New name

While the photos were adorable, they're not what grabbed his fans' attention.

Justin used the photos to debut his new Instagram username, which has changed from his full name to "lilbieber".

© Instagram Justin has changed his Instagram name to 'lilbieber'

He gave no explanation for the sudden name change but followed up his post with several others in short succession that featured random snapshots, including black-and-white closeups of Justin.

Fans appeared baffled by Justin's new handle, with one commenting: "What's with the name change?" A second said: "I check insta once and his user is lilbieber wtf."

A third added: "Why you changed your name, bro?" A fourth said: "Lilbieber now, what's next?"

© Instagram Justin shared a new photo of him and baby son Jack

Justin has been posting more frequently on Instagram lately and has shared several photos of baby Jack, including on Tuesday when he posted a blurry black-and-white photo that featured his baby son's hands gripping his face.

Despite many photos of the almost one-year-old, Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, keep his face hidden in order to keep him out of the public eye.

"We don't take him to a lot of places," Hailey told Vogue in May. "We don't want anyone to…I mean, you've just got to see how invasive it all is. It feels mean to put a baby into that."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey never show Jack's face

She added that Jack was her biggest priority, and "the most important thing to me" in the candid interview.

The couple welcomed Jack in August 2024, and Hailey described giving birth as the "hardest thing I've ever done".

"The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions," she shared with the publication.

© Instagram Hailey said giving birth is the 'hardest' thing she's ever done

"There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it's not going to be the same. You're never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you're not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally."

The 28-year-old began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks and was induced with Pitocin to bring about her contractions. A Foley balloon was inserted into her uterus and inflated with saline to dilate the cervix.

"That [expletive] was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she explained.

© Instagram Hailey had a traumatic experience giving birth to Jack

Hailey revealed that hours after Jack was born, she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage, which she recounted as "a little bit scary".

"I trust my doctor with my life," she said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."