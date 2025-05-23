Amid drama, Hailey Bieber reveals joyful update in family life

Amid swirling headlines about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage and public image, Hailey offered a rare and tender moment of calm this week by celebrating a major milestone in her son's life.

In an Instagram story shared with her 54.9 million followers, the model and Rhode founder posted a photo of her baby boy, Jack, with the caption, "My sweet baby is 9 months old today."

The black-and-white photo showed Jack sitting on a wooden floor, dressed in a white top and dark pants, his back turned to the camera. The adorable photo was a welcome distraction from the noise that surrounds the couple.

© Instagram Baby Jack's big milestone!

Hailey gave birth to Jack on August 23, 2024, and in a candid interview with Vogue, she described the transformation that motherhood sparked in her.

"You really start to give less of a f--- about so many things," she said. "You're just like, 'I don't have the time, actually. I don't have the energy."

Following Jack's birth, Hailey opened up about her experience with postpartum dysphoria and the mental toll it took. But in recent months, she's emerged with a sense of clarity and peace, calling Jack: "my priority…the most important thing to me." Learn more about Hailey's journey with motherhood in the video below.

© Instagram The couple always sticks together

That focus on family is especially vital now. Her husband, Justin, is facing renewed public attention due to his name surfacing in relation to the ongoing investigation in the P Diddy trial. While there are no formal accusations against him, the headlines have reignited online speculation and scrutiny of their relationship.

Still, the couple continues to present a united front. Despite the drama, Hailey and Justin have been spotted enjoying quiet moments, from date nights in Los Angeles to low key outings with friends. They seem to be leaning on each other more than ever during this time.

Compounding the scrutiny, Justin's earlier attempt at a public tribute to Hailey on Instagram drew backlash from some fans, who criticized it as lacking sincerity. Still, the couple appears to be standing firm.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin got married in 2018

"I've done a lot of dumb things in my life," Justin told Vogue. "But the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey."

The couple was recently seen together at a Toronto Maple Leafs NHL playoff game and looked happy and in love. Hailey wore Leafs gear, showing support for Justin's home country. It was a subtle but clear message: through ups and downs, they're choosing to show up together.

© NHLI via Getty Images Hailey and Justin were all smiles despite drama

Though their lives continue to unfold in the public eye, Hailey's sweet post about Jack reminds fans that their world right now is filled with late night feedings and baby giggles. Nine months into parenthood, the Biebers are focused on what matters most – their growing family.