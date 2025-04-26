Justin Bieber addresses living situation with Hailey and son Jack after calls to 'move from LA'

Justin Bieber has made his feelings about his living situation clear after he claimed he is being "bullied" to leave Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old currently lives in a beautiful, $25 million home in Beverly Hills with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their eight-month-old son, Jack.

And Justin has no intention of leaving his sprawling property, taking to Instagram to reject the idea that he and his family should leave the City of Angeles because of prying paparazzi.

Staying in LA

"Everyone telling me to move from La," Justin began on his Story. "U think I'm gonna get bullied to leave where my influence is most needed?"

He continued: "How can we make a change if we run away from the darkness? I too have been caught up in the transactional nature of Hollywood.

"It's embarrassing but with that said I want nothing to do with that as a grown adult with a wife and son," he added, referencing Hailey and baby Jack.

Justin concluded: "I just want to be submerged in the culture learning from any and everyone and be a proponent and advocate for LOVE AND EQUALITY."

His latest message comes after he shared two videos on Instagram of him being hounded by paparazzi.

One was from his point of view, showing several paparazzi flashing their cameras in his face as he walked out of a building and made his way to his car.

"This has to stop," he captioned the clip, in which he can also be heard repeatedly saying: "Look at these guys, man."

Another video from Friday featured him sitting in his car, which was surrounded by several other vehicles trying to get photos and footage of him.

Justin recorded the mayhem they caused in the streets by blocking roads and can be heard telling someone off-camera: "Hey, Sir. These guys are being reckless back here. These cars, watch them."

The screen goes dark as Justin mutters to himself: "This is getting crazy, man. No joke."

As police sirens sound in the distance to move the paps along, Justin happily says: "There we go, now some justification for this [expletive]. Hope they arrest [him] too."

Justin has grown increasingly frustrated with the paparazzi's intrusion into his private life.

Earlier this month, he was caught on video sharing an unfriendly exchange with paparazzi outside of a coffee shop in Palm Springs ahead of Coachella.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Justin appeared to be in no mood to exchange pleasantries with the waiting paparazzi.

When one said to him, "Good morning," Justin replied: "No! Not good morning! You already know. Why are you here?"

Making his way over to the waiting paps, Justin lambasted them for just wanting "money". "Money, money, money, money, money," he went on, gesturing with his fingers.

"Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he shouted while covering a pedestrian's phone to stop him from recording.

Continuing his rant as he moved closer to the paparazzi, Justin continued: "That's all you care about, guys, is money. You don't care about people. Only money. You don't care about human beings."