Justin Bieber issues public apology to wife Hailey – but fans slam his 'diabolical' effort

Justin Bieber has come under fire after issuing a "diabolical" public apology to his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The 31-year-old was slammed by many of his followers after he recalled telling Hailey she "would never be on the cover of Vogue" as he celebrated her doing just that for the June 2025 issue.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he wrote on Instagram alongside Hailey's Vogue cover and shots from the editorial.

"For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even," he added.

© Instagram Justin has since deleted his apology

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He concluded: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

However, his efforts backfired as many fans took issue with his seemingly backhanded compliment.

© Getty Images Fans slammed Justin's backhanded compliment to Hailey

"'Sadly mistaken' is diabolical in this sentence.. bestie, just say congrats, I love you or something," one replied. A second said: "Some things are best kept to yourself. Like this caption."

A third added: "Justin idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife." A fourth penned: "I know your intentions in posting this were good, but the caption was disrespectful and nasty."

Justin appeared to notice his mistake as he later deleted the caption and replaced it with a series of emojis, including a man shrugging and a face holding back tears.

Pregnancy battle

Meanwhile, Hailey's accompanying Vogue interview saw her open up about giving birth to son, Jack Blues, in August 2024, which she described as the "hardest thing I've ever done".

"The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions," she shared.

© Instagram Hailey said pregnancy was 'difficult'

"There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it's not going to be the same. You're never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you're not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally."

The 28-year-old began leaking amniotic fluid at 39 weeks and was induced with Pitocin to bring about her contractions. A Foley balloon was inserted into her uterus and inflated with saline to dilate the cervix.

"That [expletive] was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," she explained.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack in August 2024

Hailey revealed that hours after Jack was born, she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage, which she recounted as "a little bit scary".

"I trust my doctor with my life," she said. "And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind."