Justin Bieber dotes on mini me son Jack in new photos inside $25.8 million LA home

Justin Bieber, 31, is celebrating his first Father's Day early! The new dad shared adorable photos with son Jack, nine months, to Instagram on Friday, June 13, with the caption: "Ay bay bay."

The dad and son appeared to be hanging out at their Los Angeles home.

While Justin obscured his son's face, their resemblance is obvious. Several fans commented on how similar the two look. One wrote: "AAAAAAA he looks just like you when you were his age." Another commented, "Twins."

© Instagram Justin and Jack at their LA home

Justin shares Jack with wife Hailey Bieber, 28.

Justin, Hailey, and Jack

The "Sorry" singer welcomed Jack Blues in August of last year. Justin shared the happy news to his 294 million Instagram followers, writing: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Justin and Hailey maintain a very private family life. They have yet to share photos of Jack's face, instead opting for cute photos of their life as parents. Photos of Jack's arms and feet scatter both Justin and Hailey's grids.

© Instagram Justin hanging out with Jack

Before Jack arrived, the couple hid their pregnancy for as long as they could.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," Hailey told W Magazine. "I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she continued. "But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Parenting amid drama

While their family life looks blissful, the couple continues to face scrutiny in the public eye. Recently, Justin's erratic behavior has sparked concern among his fans. Some have even called for him to take a break from social media.

But earlier this week, he shot down the concern with a sharp comment after a fan shared a meme about their grandpa's worry over Justin's wellbeing.

"Worry about yourself, gramps," he said.

In May, Justin's social media came under fire after he posted an apology to Hailey to Instagram after it was announced she would be on the June Vogue cover.

© Instagram Justin posted and then deleted this apology

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," he wrote.

Justin has since deleted the post.

The couple remains happy

© NHLI via Getty Images Hailey and Justin on a date night in May

Despite a lot of public chatter about the couple, Hailey and Justin seem happy. In the past months, they've attended sporting games together and cheered each other on, specifically Justin of Hailey – who's celebrated both her Vogue cover and the acquisition of her beauty company Rhode.

Justin succinctly wrapped up his feelings in an email to Vogue: "I've done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey."