1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton lets slip huge personal news after skin removal surgery

Tammy Slaton is living on cloud nine after letting slip some incredible news about her personal life.

Two months after the 38-year-old revealed that she was in a relationship with a woman, she confirmed that she and her girlfriend, Andrea Dalton, are engaged.

Engagement

The 1000-Lb Sisters star appeared on the A Creative Chaos podcast and referred to Andrea as her fiancée.

"Me and my fiancée, we just kind of chill at home," she told host Hunter Ezell, who appeared shocked by her revelation, responding: "Hold on, you said fiancée?"

© TikTok Tammy and Andrea are engaged

Tammy couldn't stop herself from smiling and held up her hand to show off her diamond engagement ring.

She also wore a necklace which read "Andrea," and while she kept quiet about the engagement details, Tammy did reveal that she and her new fiancée have been together for "around three years".

© TikTok Tammy and Andrea have been dating for 3 years

It was only in April that Tammy revealed her relationship with Andrea during an episode of her TLC show after they met on a dating app and have "talked every day since".

"I have been seeing someone for the past couple months and it's going pretty well," Tammy said in a confessional during the episode. "The person I'm dating is a woman."

© TikTok Tammy revealed she was dating a woman in April 2025

She admitted that she had kept the news from her family because "they'd have something to say about it".

"So I haven't told my family because my family's gonna have something to say about it," she continued. "I think my family probably has more opinions than the world has [expletive] because they be farting so much."

Tammy added: "I don't know how my family's gonna react when I tell them I'm seeing a woman."

Tammy Slaton: 5 facts 1. Near-death experience In 2015, Tammy Slaton was placed in a medically induced coma after contracting pneumonia and experiencing a collapsed lung. She spent over three weeks on life support, narrowly surviving the ordeal. 2. Unique forehead lump Tammy’s visible forehead lump is caused by fat accumulation in unusual areas due to extreme obesity. Doctors explained that her body began storing fat in her forehead when other areas were saturated. 3. In a new relationship Tammy has confirmed her relationship with Andrea Dalton, marking her first since the passing of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023. The couple met on a dating app and have been seeing each other for several months. 4. Rebellious teen years Long before fame, Tammy struggled with depression and identity issues during her teens. She has admitted to skipping school, isolating herself, and battling early food addiction — issues that deeply shaped her adulthood. 5. Passion for horror movies Tammy is a die-hard horror film fan. She frequently shares her love for slasher classics and cult favorites, revealing she once dreamed of becoming a special effects makeup artist for horror films.

It appears she had nothing to worry about as her mom, Darlene, voiced her support for her daughter's new relationship. "If Andrea genuinely cares for Tammy and makes her happy, then I'll be happy with her," she said.

Tammy has spoken about her sexuality in the past. In 2021, she told her then-boyfriend, Jerry, that she was pansexual, but she now identifies as a lesbian after the 2023 death of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

"I was saying I was pansexual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed," Tammy said in a since-deleted TikTok in 2024. “So, I'm like a lesbian."

© TikTok Tammy stopped dating men after the death of her husband, Caleb

Tammy's engagement news comes after she underwent excess skin removal surgery after losing 500lbs.

During the June 10 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the reality star came face-to-face with herself post-surgery, and what she saw in the mirror left her not just speechless, but visibly stunned.

© TLC Tammy's before and after her excess skin removal surgery

As the medical staff gently removed the bandages from her face, revealing the results of her skin removal surgery, Tammy could only manage a single word: "Boy…"

Later, during her confessional with the show’s producers, Tammy opened up about the wave of emotions she was experiencing.

"I’m shocked. Like, I feel so weird," she said, adding: It's going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this."