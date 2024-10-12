1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton surpasses weight loss goal as she shares 'unbelievable' update

Tammy Slaton is almost ready for the next stage in her weight loss journey after she shared an "unbelievable" update on her progress.

The 38-year-old TLC star has lost over 100lbs in the last nine months, surpassing her and her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith's weight loss goal.

© Instagram Tammy has lost over 400lbs since starting her weight loss journey

In a clip from the upcoming episode of 1000-LB. Sisters shared with People, Tammy visits Dr, Eric alongside her siblings Amy, Amanda, Misty, and Chris.

"At my rock bottom, I was weighing about 725 lbs," she says before the clip shows a flashback of her stepping on a scale two years ago.

"The last time I saw Dr. Smith was about nine months ago and I was around 420 lbs. He told me I had to lose 100 lbs. before my next appointment. I'm extremely nervous."

After stepping on the scales, Tammy's weight is revealed to be 303.8 lbs, which Dr. Eric called "unbelievable".

© Instagram Tammy and her bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith

Delighted with the results, Tammy is hopeful she now qualifies for skin removal surgery.

"I surpassed Dr. Smith's goal, my goal, all the goals!" she says in the clip. "I'm so ready for skin removal!"

Explaining that the procedure will soon be a viable option, Dr. Eric told People: "Generally, we want patients to have achieved the majority of their weight loss and maintained a stable weight for three to six months before proceeding with skin removal.

© Instagram Tammy weighed 725lbs at her heaviest

"However, in Tammy's case, she has a significant amount of loose skin that's affecting her mobility and contributing to other health concerns.

"Given this, it makes sense to consider surgery sooner rather than later, even though she will continue to lose weight in the future."

Tammy underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 before checking into a 14-month weight loss rehab and it has been life-changing for her.

© Instagram Tammy will soon be viable for skin removal surgery

She shares updates on TikTok regularly and in February she talked about how much she's changed.

"My quality of life has changed so much," she said in a video. "Before I went to rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed, and just mean. Everybody hated me…and they still do…I had this I don't care attitude back then. I still do, but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."

© Instagram Tammy had bariatric surgery in 2022

Tammy appreciates life and the people around her much more now too, and told fans: "I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more."

While she's had a lot of positivity sent her way, she's also faced trolls.

© TLC Tammy no longer needs a wheelchair to get around

"You don’t understand what people are going through," she said in another video shared with her social media followers. "I'm very insecure. I hide it because I don't want people to think I'm weak and I truly am weak. And calling me a turkey or talking about my face and my teeth it bothers me. I'm human."

She concluded: "I just want people to realize that hating is not okay."