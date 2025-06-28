Meet GMA's Whit Johnson's stunning news anchor wife

Good Morning America's Whit Johnson is not the only member of his household gracing the screen to deliver the top headlines. The ABC star's wife, Andrea Fujii, also works as a successful news anchor.

The couple, who have been married for almost 18 years, even pursued careers in the same network. HELLO! takes a closer look at who Andrea is and offers an inside glimpse into her and Whit's family life.

© Getty Images Whit Johnson and Andrea Fujii

Andrea's background

Andrea was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and moved to New York to pursue a career in journalism. However, before looking at a career in broadcast journalism, Andrea originally studied law at Santa Clara University. Andrea’s time as a law student was short-lived – during her third year of law school, she realized it wasn’t the path she wanted to pursue.

© Getty Images Andrea is a news reporter

"I didn’t love it," she shared with Barrett News Media. "I knew other people that didn’t love working as a lawyer.

"I guess I got cold feet and decided law was not something I could do for the rest of my life. I always wanted to be a news reporter and anchor."

In 2012, Andrea went on to work at CBS2/KCAL9 and later moved to CBS'WJZ in Baltimore. The news anchor moved between several networks and even spent a period reporting from Washington before she officially joined ABC News as a correspondent in February 2024.

The love story

The couple met in Washington, D.C., while Andrea was working there and Whit had just graduated from college. "I was working in my second job, he was fresh out of college on his first," she told Barrett News Media.

© @whitjohnsontv Instagram The couple married in 2007

"We started in the 'friend zone' and worked from there. I knew he was going to be a big talent when we first met."

The pair married in August 2007 and settled in New York City to work at ABC.

Whit and Andrea's children

The spouses welcomed their first daughter, Leah, on May 15, 2012, and their second daughter, Summer, on July 2, 2014.

© Instagram The family of four

In June, Andrea paid tribute to her husband on Father's Day via a sweet Instagram post. She penned: "To the dads who always hold their daughter’s purse, who don’t mind a photo bomb, and who always try to send his grown up daughter a home grown hibiscus to work. We thank you! Happy Father’s Day! @whitjohnsontv #fathersday."

The star also shared a beautiful family portrait on Easter, capturing the family of four posing by the sea. Daughters Leah and Summer are the spitting image of their famous mom, both sporting matching brunette hair and striking smiles.