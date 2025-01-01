Good Morning America star reveals family difficulty in wish for 'better relationship' with daughters

As the new year begins, it's a time for resolutions. While many people may be looking to improve their health and fitness, or pick up a new skill, one Good Morning America star made an emotional revelation through his family-oriented New Years resolution.

© ABC via Getty Images Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and Whit Johnson

Whit Johnson joined his co-stars for Good Morning America's weekend edition to discuss his plans for 2025, making a serious confession to Gio Benitez, Janai Norman and Somara Theodore.

"I'm actually looking for ways to avoid arguments with my daughters," he said. "I love my daughters dearly, but [I'm] looking for solutions for a better relationship for 2025."

His colleagues seemed to approve of his constructive approach to his family relationships, while they all announced their more casual resolutions.

Gio revealed he planned to continue his newfound hobby to play the piano, explaining he now hoped to "master" the instrument. Meanwhile Janai confessed she hoped to become "conversational" in Spanish, with Gio announcing he'd help her achieve the goal.

© @whitjohnsontv Instagram Whit with his two daughters

Somara announced her intention to "shred 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem on the electric guitar," which her co-anchors were amazed by.

Whit is father to two daughters, who he shares with ABC News reporter Andrea Fujii. Regularly sharing photos with his daughters on social media, it appears the veteran anchor has an incredibly positive relationship with the two girls, although no father-daughter relationship is without its struggles.

His growing girls have even come into the studio with him, asking if they could go to work with him for the chance to meet Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back in July 2024.

Taking to Instagram for the special moment with his daughters, Whit joked: "When my daughters asked if they could come with me to work today, I quickly realized it had nothing to do with me… and EVERYTHING to do with these guys!!"

© @whitjohnsontv Instagram Whit and wife Andrea

He said the two A-Listers were "hilarious and so sweet with my girls," which made him think he scored some "dad points."

The Good Morning America star has been married to Andrea for 17 years, which he commemorated back in August. The couple celebrated the occasion with a family trip to Honolulu, Hawaii.

"17 years married! Endless adventures, 2 wonderful kids, a lot of addresses… and so many dogs! Truly grateful for this life we’ve built together. Happy anniversary," he gushed on Instagram.

"Never enough time with friends and family, but we cherish every moment on these visits," he said in a separate post.