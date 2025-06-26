GMA viewers missing Robin Roberts as she thanks them for support during absence from popular segment

GMA's Robin Roberts is known to post a daily Instagram video with a morning message and prayer for her more than 996,000 followers, with her team whom she calls the "Glam Fam."

The TV host shoots the clips from her dressing room prior to going on air. Previous video messages have centered around gratefulness, featuring wise gems, and inspirational stories.

Her followers always await her daily dose of positivity online, therefore, on June 26, 2025, Robin posted a message to let her fans know that she hopes to be back soon with her videos.

© Getty Images The TV Host posts daily "Glam Fab" videos from her green room

She shared: "Hope to be back with Glam Fam on Monday with the morning message. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we adjust to our new studio. Still want to know what you're most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday."

The iconic Times Square GMA studio had its last broadcast on Friday, June 13, 2025. The studio has now relocated to Hudson Square after being in Times Square for 26 years.

During the June 9th show, Robin reflected on the big move and noted how the midtown location will surely be missed. The TV star expressed: "I just remember thinking, 'I'm a little girl from Mississippi and I'm working in Times Square.' It's just so majestic."

© Getty Images On her "Glam Fab" posts, Robin shares inspirational and helpful messages

Fellow co-star Michael Strahan added: "The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind."

Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee continued: "My first time in Times Square, coming to this studio, was magical. I mean, truly I pulled up at the spotlight on 44th. I just remember looking up and thinking, 'This cannot be my life.'"

© GC Images Robin didn't post a video on June 26, 2025, due to GMA's move to a new studio

During the first day on set at the new location, all the GMA anchors cemented their handprints in their new studio to leave a symbolic mark.

Robin commented: "That was really fun. Let's hand it to our producers," during the show's broadcast. GMA isn't the only show that moved. Companies that are also under the ABC, Disney and ESPN umbrella followed suit as well.

© Getty Images The TV host noted that she hopes to be back soon with her videos

Popular shows such as 20/20, ABC News Live, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The View, and The Tamron Hall Show also share the new address together.

As for why the big move occurred at all, the decision was centered around continuing to evolve with technology. An ABC spokesperson shared with Deadline in 2023: "Moving all ABC News teams to our new state-of-the-art building was a strategic decision that will allow for more collaboration and innovation."

The new space offers 1.2 million square feet, across 22 stories, full of offices and production studios.