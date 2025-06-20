Michael Strahan joined by two replacement GMA co-stars in latest shake-up after studio move

Michael Strahan is a familiar face on Good Morning America, having worked on the ABC morning show since 2018.

The former NFL star is usually joined each weekday morning by his co-stars George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, but on Friday June 20, the show looked a little different.

Michael led the show as normal, but seated next to him were two other faces - albeit very familiar ones.

© ABC Michael Strahan wasn't joined by Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Friday's GMA

The TV favorite sat next to Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis, who were filling in for George and Robin.

Whit and Rebecca are no strangers to GMA and are often on the show both as co-hosts and subs. It's been a busy time for the GMA family, who recently moved out of their iconic Times Square studio to a new home in Hudson Square, where the rest of the ABC family have also moved.

© ABC Michael Strahan with Whit Johnson and Rebecca Jarvis

The first day in their new studio was on Monday June 16, and the GMA anchors made sure to take viewers along for the ride.

At the start of Monday's show, Robin said: "It's a big day, welcome to our new home," as George later added: "New day, new week, new home," and Michael then quipped: "It's a beautiful location in the city."

© Getty Images Michael has had an impressive career on TV following his NFL retirement

The View was among the first of ABC's shows to move into their new 22-story building, the Robert A. Iger building, which opened last year after construction began around 2019.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark also recently moved in, and during the daytime show ahead of the move, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared further details of the space, which sits on an entire city block and boasts 22 stories, with their show filmed on the 10th floor.

Michael Strahan with all four of his children and his stepson

7 Hudson Square houses more than 5000 Disney and ABC employees, with Mark mentioning that some of the amenities include outdoor terraces, wellness centers, screening rooms, reading rooms, a bike room, showering facilities and nursing stations.

GMA, meanwhile, first started broadcasting from Times Square in 1999, with the studio's very first guest being Serena Williams. Michael loves his job, having made a big career change following his retirement from NFL in 2007.

© Paula Lobo Michael loves his job

During this 15-year career with the New York Giants, he won a Super Bowl, as well as many other huge sporting accolades.

Prior to working on GMA, he hosted LIVE alongside Kelly, replacing host Regis Philbin following his retirement. As well as his weekday hosting duties on GMA, Michael also hosts a number of other shows including The $100,000 Pyramid.

He is also the face behind his menswear line, Collection by Michael Strahan. On top of this, the star is a devoted dad and grandfather. He has four children and a stepson, as well as a baby grandson who he dotes on.