Victoria Beckham has fans in stitches with 'cheeky' cucumber comment at David's expense

Victoria Beckham has given fans a much-needed update on her husband, David Beckham, after he was recently seen in hospital.

The 51-year-old shared a snap of David, 50, lying in a hospital bed on Instagram, followed by a second showing a bracelet on his wrist reading "Get Well Soon".

While the reason for his hospital visit was not confirmed at the time, it later emerged that the former England captain had undergone surgery to correct a long-term wrist injury.

According to The Telegraph, David’s wrist was injured over two decades ago during a 2003 match between England and South Africa. The damage required corrective treatment, which the star finally received this week.

Victoria’s cheeky cucumber video

© Instagram David Beckham was showing off his cucumbers

Just days later, Victoria delighted fans with a fresh update from their home.

In a new Instagram Story, David appeared in their kitchen, proudly displaying cucumbers he had grown in their garden. His right arm remained in a sling, and his index finger was bandaged.

Victoria captioned the clip: "Overachieving on the cucumber front, Sir David."

She then teased: "So on this weekend's vegetable content: he is overperforming on the cucumber front, look at this. Are they all from the garden?"

David gave a cheeky grin and replied: "I'm not sure you can say that, darling."

Fans react to Victoria’s humour

© Instagram Victoria was poking a little bit of fun at David

The video has seemingly gone viral, with fans taking to social media to share their amusement.

Many praised Victoria for keeping spirits high following her husband’s hospitalisation.

One fan wrote: "I love you so much. Needed the laugh."

Another said: "It's so lovely to hear them doing and being normal and Victoria laughing and sounding so happy, they're having so much fun together."

A third posted: "I love how he's become like every 40ish year old woman's own dream. House in the country, chickens and growing their own veg."

David's new love for gardening

© Instagram Victoria Beckham made a joke at David Beckham's expense

David’s enthusiasm for gardening has become a regular feature on Victoria’s Instagram.

Just last week, she shared a clip of the football legend inspecting his carrot crop. The results were less impressive than his cucumbers.

In the video, David was seen pulling a stumpy, twisted carrot from the soil, prompting laughs from Victoria and fans alike.

Inside the Beckhams' home life

© Instagram David Beckham with his cucumbers

The Beckhams appear to be enjoying countryside life more than ever.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their family time at their country estate, including garden-to-table meals and quality time with their children.

Their light-hearted dynamic continues to charm fans. With each new clip, Victoria proves her sense of humour is as sharp as ever.

Fans have even started calling for the couple to get their own reality show, with one writing: "You two need a reality show."

Another said: "The best couple ever."

David’s recovery is going well

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a picture of David in hospital

Thankfully, David seems to be recovering well after his operation.

Despite the sling, he is keeping busy and upbeat. Victoria’s regular updates are giving fans reassurance that he is healing in good spirits.

The Beckham family have not confirmed how long David will need to recover, but judging by his green fingers and Victoria’s jokes, he’s not letting it slow him down.