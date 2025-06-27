Victoria Beckham shares hospital photo of David after surgery

Victoria Beckham has shared a photo of husband, David Beckham, in hospital after he suffered an injury.

The fashion designer, 51, posted an image of David, 50, on Instagram, showing him lying in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown. She captioned the post simply: "Get well soon, Daddy."

Victoria also shared a sweet friendship bracelet she made for David. It featured white beads spelling out the words "Get Well Soon," although the couple have yet to reveal how David sustained the injury.

Fans send their well wishes to David Beckham

Followers immediately flooded the comments with messages of support.

One fan wrote: "Hope it's not too serious! Get well soon David," while another added: "Thinking of you Becks, hope you're back on your feet soon."

David and Victoria regularly share glimpses of their family life on social media, but the latest photo sparked concern among fans due to limited information about his condition.

Family tensions amid Brooklyn and Nicola speculation

David's injury comes amid ongoing speculation of a family rift involving eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30.

Recent months have seen reports of tensions between Brooklyn, Nicola, and the Beckham family. Brooklyn recently shared a public message dedicated to Nicola, calling her "My absolute angel."

Brooklyn Beckham shares touching family tribute

Brooklyn also posted a rare message dedicated to his grandmother Sandra Beckham's recent birthday, writing: "Happy birthday nanny xx love you so much."

David similarly honoured his mother, Sandra, on Instagram, tagging his whole family, including Brooklyn.

Beckhams' family feud timeline 2022 April 9th - Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz. Reports emerge of a dispute, as Nicola chose not to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham. However, in an interview with Grazia USA, Nicola said this was because Victoria's ''alterier'' couldn't make the dress, not due to a feud. June - During their honeymoon, Brooklyn and Nicola do not meet up with the Beckhams, despite being on holiday nearby at the same time. August - Nicola appears on the cover of Tatler, where she discusses the pressure Brooklyn feels around his career, and reveals that he often seeks advice from her billionaire father. October - In an interview with the Sunday Times, when Nicola was questioned about the alleged feud with Victoria she said: "No family is perfect." 2024 December - Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Kim Turbull, go public, and she begins spending time with the Beckham family. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent from any photos with Kim, who reportedly dated Brooklyn in the past, in the following months. 2025 March 30th - Brooklyn didn't attend his dad's early birthday party in Miami, which was organised by Victoria

April - Romeo shuts down speculation that Kim was Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend in a now-deleted Instagram comment: “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.” 9th - The Beckham family do not publicly acknowledge Brooklyn and Nicola’s third wedding anniversary. 17th - Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz miss Victoria Beckham’s 51st birthday party. Brooklyn does not post any birthday tribute to his mother on social media. May 2nd - David Beckham celebrates his 50th birthday in London. However, Brooklyn and Nicola are notably absent and do not publicly acknowledge the occasion on social media. 5th - David shares an Instagram story from a fishing trip he planned six months earlier for his birthday, posing with his sons Cruz and Romeo. He captions the story: “You were missed @brooklynpeltzbeckham.” 25th - Brooklyn posts an Instagram story of himself and Nicola, appearing to take a dig at his parents, with the caption: “I always choose you.”

David wrote: "Happy birthday mum we love you so much. Thank you for always being there for us all. Love you x."

This gesture was seen by fans as a subtle sign of family unity, despite speculation of tensions.

Brooklyn's absence from recent Beckham family events

Fans noted Brooklyn and Nicola's noticeable absence from several recent family milestones, including Victoria's 51st birthday and David's 50th celebrations in Paris and London.

Their silence following David's recent knighthood announcement also fuelled speculation.